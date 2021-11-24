It's showtime
Relive the music of the '80s with retro pop-rockers The Molly Ringwalds on Friday at The Basin Music Hall, 336 Third St. The show starts at 10:30 p.m. and tickets are $20 at eventbrite.com. For more music in the area, see "Shows to Watch," page 2D.
Museum Store Sunday
The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, joins cultural institutions around the nation and world in hosting this special afternoon of shopping from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Discounts, contests and book signings with children’s author/illustrator Annette O’Pry Trammell. lasm.org.
Grab those binoculars
Birders, take note. The six loops of the Burden Center's trail system wind through formal and informal gardens, grasslands, croplands, wetlands and forest. Imagine what you'll spot. Gates open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; grounds open until 5 p.m. https://lsu.edu/botanic-gardens/research/birding.php.