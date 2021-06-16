After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, downtown Baton Rouge will celebrate Independence Day with fireworks this year.
WBRZ’s Fireworks on the Mississippi, reportedly he largest fireworks display in the Gulf South, will take place at 9 p.m. on July 4. The show can be viewed from either side of the Mississippi River.
"I am excited to bring back WBRZ's Fireworks on the Mississippi," Manship Media COO Jake Manship said. "It was hard not doing the fireworks last year because of the pandemic. I hope this is a signal of the reopening of America and Baton Rouge."
The patriotic celebration will be accompanied by a live telecast live on 24 Hour News Channel WBRZ+, WBRZ.com, and WBRZ News 2’s Facebook page. The Baton Rouge Clinic sponsors the event, which gets support from Visit Baton Rouge, the Port of Baton Rouge and Verret Shipyards of Plaquemine. For more information, visit WBRZ.com.