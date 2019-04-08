I'm sure you're filling your closet with spring's best dresses, so now, let's chat about the season's hottest bags.
The right handbag can truly pull an outfit together and make it stand out.
A few of the big trends this year are utility bags, vintage-inspired bags and those with geometric designs or bright colors. That means there's something out there to appeal to just about everyone.
Utility bags are for those who like to keep their hands free. This style may be any mom's new best friend. They range from backpacks and belt bags to multi-pocketed silhouettes. They're stylish but practical.
Vintage-inspired bags were seen on plenty of runways. For many professional women, bags with the top handles, flap closures on shoulder bags and structured silhouettes are the perfect accessory for a day at the office. Lots of designers are using textured leathers like stamped croc and python for a little 1960s' vibe. These classics will never go out of style.
Brightly colored bags just seem to fit the season. Lime green, yellow and orange are all having a moment. They are a surefire way to add some life to a neutral outfit.
Finally, geometric bags are all about fun. Circles, crescents, squares and even trapezoids bring a new dimension to bags, offering a whimsical take on the traditionally structured bag.
So, now you've got spring in the bag, right?