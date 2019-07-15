New board members were elected when the Woman's Club of Baton Rouge held its summer meeting July 8 at its clubhouse. Serving for 2019-20 are: Lois Saye, Delores Dyer, Lana Merliss, Mary Ladner, President Karen Cordell, Jane Dimattia, Sally Ann Martin, Pat Richards, Debbie Harris, Rosemary Lane, Lowry Griffon and Margaret Rome.
The group also reviewed the year's activities, heard a performance by the Sweet Adelines and enjoyed lunch.
Orchid Society tours conservatory at Burden Center
When the Baton Rouge Orchid Society met June 19, members took a tour of the Orchid Conservatory the society is setting up on the Burden Center campus.
The conservatory contains more than 100 orchid plants, many of them in bloom, that are being cared for by society volunteers.
The program at the conference center was a webinar on “Orchid Nutrition” by Ron McHatton, education director of the American Orchid Society. McHatton explained the best types of fertilizers to use as well as useful information on necessary micronutrients. The group, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary, also discussed the society’s annual show and sale.
The society's next meeting will Wednesday at Burden Center, 4560 Essen Lane. David Medus, of the Lake Charles Orchid Society, will present a program on “Orchids Are Easier to Grow Than You May Think.”
The Green Growers group will meet at 7 p.m. Aug. 14 at 425 Nelson Drive. Orchids for Seniors will meet at 10 a.m. Aug. 26 at Independence Park, 7500 Independence Blvd., for a program on bonsai by Chip Thompson.
All orchid meetings are open to anyone interested in learning more about orchid culture in the unique climate of the Baton Rouge Area. Visit batonrougeorchidsociety.com for more information and to subscribe to the monthly newsletter.
SJA grad gets medical school scholarship
Sarah Bertrand, a graduate of St. Joseph's Academy and Xavier University, has been awarded the inaugural Ochsner Health System Medical School Scholarship for LSU Health Shreveport-School of Medicine. The scholarship award will cover cost of tuition and fees for Bertrand to attend the four-year medical school program starting this fall.
Bertrand, 21, graduated magna cum laude this spring from Xavier with a degree in biology, a minor in chemistry and honors in biology, English and chemistry. While at Xavier, Bertrand was a member of the school’s chapter of Catholic Relief Services and Delta Sigma Theta, a service-based organization.