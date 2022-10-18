Gumbo weather in Louisiana — that’s fall for the rest of the country — means yards filling up with hay bales, pumpkins, mums and crotons.
As our days get shorter and darkness comes sooner with the end of daylight saving time on Nov. 6, many homeowners begin to rely more on their outdoor lights to highlight holiday scenery and tricky pathways and provide some security. But before powering up the floodlights, you might want to take a look at the variety of options on the market, and a good place to start is technology.
“Low voltage LED has changed the game,” said Joseph King, owner of Landscape King in Baton Rouge. “They don’t use a lot of watts. Whereas before, you’d have to calculate your voltage drop, and now, as long as you have a transformer that can sustain the amount of watts in your whole installation, it’s relatively easy.”
He explained that small LED path lights use about two watts of electricity, an easy load on a small transformer that can handle up to 120 watts. For do-it-yourselfers, there are low voltage LED landscape lighting kits available. Some offer color-changing light bulbs, which can be accessed by your phone, making lighting up for the holidays a breeze.
“You can have holiday lighting in your landscape already to where it can be green and red for Christmas, or it can be orange for Halloween, or whatever,” King said. “It’s a really fun thing to play with. I even installed it at my house.”
The three main concerns of homeowners are security, safety and ambience, according to local landscape lighting experts. And there is a way to incorporate all of those aspects with the right amount of light that’s not too bright.
“Don’t overdo it,” said Mickey Manual, account manager at SiteOne Landscape Supply in Baton Rouge. “You don’t want it to look like an airport. You want to have a good balance of lighting.”
“We try not to go too over the top with lighting,” said landscape architect Michael Percy, of CARBO Landscape Architect in Baton Rouge. “I think sometimes the temptation is to kind of overlight a project at night, and things can start to look a bit artificial. So our approach is, to where we can, hide light so you don’t see the light source.”
Large oak trees are the highlight of many yards in south Louisiana and a great place to start for lighting up at night. Manual said customers often are looking for ways to illuminate their oaks, “to bring life to their larger oak trees that may have been there for years.”
“We start with the trees, and if we’ve got pathways or driveways, then we start thinking about how we can use that tree to get light down onto these elements so that people can see at night,” Percy said.
Lights mounted in trees shining downward mimic the glow of moonlight, casting shadows on the ground. But shadows can also play a part in the overall lighting plan, according to King.
“Sometimes you’re lighting something up such as plants up or a taller holly or something. If there’s a wall behind there, that’s going to cast light on the wall but also a shadow on the wall, and it’s a cool aesthetic, and there’s a lot of things you can do to play with it and get some rewarding looks out of it,” he said.
When it comes to safety, King suggests illuminating places in the yard where there is a “transition of slope,” which includes steps, ramps or places that can cause someone to trip and fall. Path lights are common go-tos for homeowners, but Percy suggested a unique option to lighting the way.
“We try to avoid pathway lights, though, like running the lights straight down a pathway. Typically what happens is it kind of looks like a runway, and sometimes those lights get knocked over, and they kind of look crooked. And your eye really picks up on that. You can hide the lights in trees and hit it from that approach,” he said.
Trees, columns, statues, walls, flower beds — anything in your yard can shine at night. Outdoor living areas and patios also become extensions of the home when the light is right.
“We love hanging out on our back patio,” King said. “I have a 2-year-old, and all the neighbors come over. It’s nice for them all to come over and hang out in our yard because at night, everything’s lit up so the kids can kind of run and play, and we can keep a better eye on them.”
Lighting your home is not always a one-size-fits-all concept, but having a game plan before installation is always a good idea.
“It’s all about what you’re envisioning,” Manual said. “It’s really what you want to bring to life.”