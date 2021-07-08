Cool off with cars
Slam’d & Cam’d, the largest all-indoor car show on the Gulf Coast and featuring 300 rides of all kinds, returns to the Raising Cane's River Center from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. Celebrity guests are TV host and author Courtney Hansen ("Overhaulin'"), and Joe and Amanda Martin ("Iron Resurrection"). Ticket info at ticketmaster.com.
Share some laughs
The Family Dinner Improv Comedy Show offers live, interactive improv games on Friday at Manship Theatre's Hartley/Vey Studio Theatre. Doors open at 7 p.m.; the rated R-ish show limited to 100 persons starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $7 at manshiptheatre.org.
Get to the Rowe
Celebrate the return of business as usual at Perkins Rowe with "Back to the Rowe" from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. There will be live music, a makers market, food trucks, and some stores and restaurants will donate a portion of their sales from the day to St. Vincent de Paul. perkinsrowe.com/backtotherowe/
Take in a trio of exhibits
If you haven't been to the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. 4th St., lately, you probably haven't seen these three exhibitions:
- "The Mardi Gras Shipwreck"
- "Lens to the Past: The Photographs of George Francois Mugnier"
- "From the Fat Man to Mahalia: James Michalopoulos' Music Paintings"
Escape the heat and check them out between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday or Saturday. Admission is $7, adults; $6, students, senior citizens, active military; and free, children 6 and younger. https://louisianastatemuseum.org/museum/capitol-park-museum
See the sun
Weather permitting, a solar viewing will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road.
"Personnel present the sun projected onto a white surface, directly via safely-filtered optical light and directly with a hydrogen-alpha telescope," according to BREC's website. "Patrons are able to see any sizable sunspots or flares."
Wear protective clothing and use sunscreen.
The event is free; add-on activity, $2.50 per child. For more info, email observatory@brec.org.