Christian Community Theatre of Baton Rouge will open its summer production of the musical "Godspell" on Thursday, July 21, in the Claude L. Shaver Theatre in the LSU Music & Dramatic Arts Building on Dalrymple Drive.
The production, directed by the company's artistic director Tonja Rainey, marks the first production of the company, which is affiliated with the Christian Youth Theatre of Baton Rouge.
"Godspell," a musical composed by Stephen Schwartz with book by John-Michael Tebelak, debuted off-Broadway on May 17, 1971. The story is structured as a series of parables, primarily based on the Gospel of Matthew with each parable interspersed with music set primarily to lyrics from traditional hymns.
The production runs from Thursday to Saturday, July 21-23. Show times are 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, followed by two performances at 2 .m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Tickets are $19 in advance and $22 at the door. For tickets, visit cytbatonrouge.org.