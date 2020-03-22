The Rotary Club of Southeast Baton Rouge, the fourth and newest Rotary Club in East Baton Rouge Parish, held a birthday bash and new member induction ceremony Feb. 27 at City Cafe on O’Neal Lane.
Rotary District 6200 Gov. Harold Domingue presented charter membership certificates to 15 of the 27 new Rotarians in attendance. Mark Lacour, membership chairman of the Rotary Club of Gonzales and the new club’s adviser, welcomed the new members and presented club President Nathan Rust with a gift.
Rotarians from the Rotary Club of Gonzales, Rotary Club of Baton Rouge and Sunrise Rotary Club of Baton Rouge attended.
The Rotary Club of Southeast Baton Rouge will meet on the first Wednesday of the month with a speaker and lunch meeting at City Cafe on O’Neal Lane. The club will also engage in a monthly community service project.
Educators of Yesteryear have program on heart health
Carolyn Williams led a program on heart health when the Educators of Yesteryear Retired Teachers Unit met Feb. 20.
Tasha Clark Amar from the East Baton Rouge Parish Council on Aging asked for volunteers to serve in the Intergenerational Center as mentors to youth and young adults, who would work with the retirees on using computers.
Grandparents group has legal workshop
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren held a legal workshop Feb. 21 at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library.
Attorney Todd Gaudin moderated the workshop, with the major focus on addressing the legal and related social problems voiced by the attendees who were raising their grandchildren with limited resources and limited mobility.
Heidi Bourgeois, of the Department of Children and Family Services, gave an overview of services offered by the agency and addressed questions on how to access DCFS services. Shanrika Barrow, program director for services for the Council on Aging, explained services offered through the council and how to access them.
This workshop was sponsored by Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Information Center of Louisiana with funding from the Huey and Angelina Wilson Foundation. For more information, visit lagrg.org.
CCL Garden Club gets tips for spring
Wanda Chase, landscape architect and owner of Imahara’s Landscape, spoke about getting gardens ready for spring and fitness for gardeners when the Country Club of Louisiana Garden Club met March 2 at Ruth Delhomme's home.
Chase presented each member with a spring checklist that covered cleaning and organizing tool sheds, fun new tools, late winter tree work, specific times to prune existing plants and add new plantings, weeding and fertilizing.
Her fitness presentation highlighted that gardening is exercise. She said digging, weeding, pruning, raking and mowing requires the same amount of energy as walking, cycling, swimming and aerobics, and can help you lose weight. She shared some gardening exercises as well as a list of healthy edibles and recipes.
Tax renewal topic for FGBRCA
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux spoke about the proposed 3.73 property millage renewal when the Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations met March 12. The vote had been scheduled for April 4, but has been postponed by the coronavirus concerns.
Gautreaux said this is not a new tax; it renews every 10 years and provides 17% of Sheriff's Office annual budget.
Jarwanda Harris, with the Atlanta Regional Census Center, and Jolan Jolivette, special assistant to Gov. John Bel Edwards in charge of the 2020 Census Complete Count Commission, explained the 2020 census and stressed the importance of participation by residents as it affects legislative representation and the amount of federal funding the state receives. Louisiana received $14.4 billion based on the 2010 census. A letter will be mailed to every household giving residents the option to take the short survey online, by phone or by mail. While all information is confidential, date of birth is the only information required of each person residing at a specific address.
They showed a video providing information on how, when, where and why the census will be conducted. It can be viewed at youtube.com/watch?v=Eq-FMB4epyw.
For information on FGBRCA, call President Ed Lagucki at (225) 315-1206, go to fgbrca.org or visit and like the Federation of GBR Civic Association's Facebook page.
Red Stick Kiwanis hears about In Loving Arms
Renita Williams Thomas, CEO of In Loving Arms Healthcare for Kids, spoke to the Red Stick Kiwanis on March 13 at the Piccadilly Cafeteria on Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
In Loving Arms is a pediatric day care health center that specializes in the care of medically fragile children whose common conditions include: congenital heart disease, oxygen/ventilator dependent, congenital abnormalities and diseases, seizure disorders, genital disorders, failure to thrive, complications of prematurity, neurological disorders and feeding tubes/disorders. The staff includes nurses; medical assistants; respiratory, speech and physical therapists; social workers and early education professionals. Its phone number is (225) 359-9777.
Rosedale woman crowned Mrs. Louisiana International
Laura Obier, 34, of Rosedale, was recently crowned Mrs. Louisiana International and will compete for the title of Mrs. International 2020 on July 24-25 in Kingsport, Tennessee.
Obier, the mother of four children, is a Realtor, actress and community volunteer. During her reign as Mrs. Louisiana International, she will support Experience Camps, a nonprofit organization that provides summer camp programs for grieving children at five locations in the United States.
“I lost my only sister in 2015 and immediately connected with Experience Camps,” said Obier. “As an ambassador, my mission is to raise awareness in Louisiana and to connect campers, volunteers and funding to this excellent organization.The International Pageants system is providing me with the encouragement and vision needed to step out of my comfort zone and live a life of purpose.”
The Mrs. International Pageant, owned and operated by International Pageants, is for married women ages 21 to 56 and features competition in interviews, evening gowns and fitness wear. For more information, visit mrsinternational.com.
