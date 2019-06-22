WRKF luncheon
WHAT: Fifth annual Founders Luncheon for 89.3 WRKF-FM, Baton Rouge’s NPR News station
WHEN: Noon Friday, Sept. 13
WHERE: Crowne Plaza Hotel, 4728 Constitution Ave.
TICKETS: $100; $80 for WRKF members. Tables of 10 start at $900. wrkf.org
DETAILS: The speaker will be NPR political correspondent Mara Liasson and the radio station's Founders Award will be presented to Mary Ann Sternberg, a longtime supporter who served two terms on WRKF’s board of directors. She is author of six books about Louisiana’s River Road. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, D.C., focusing on the White House and Congress, and political trends beyond the Beltway. She has reported on seven presidential elections since 1992. Liasson's reports are heard regularly on "Morning Edition" and "All Things Considered" on WRKF.