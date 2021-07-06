For fans of country music star Laine Hardy, Monday night was ... memorable.
Hardy performed his latest hit, “Memorize You,” on ABC’s “The Bachelorette.” His song was one of performed for the newest Bachelorette, Katie Thurston and her lucky date, Blake.
The appearance continues a meteoric rise in visibility for Hardy, a Livingston native who won "American Idol" in 2019 and has been touring ever since. His 2020 “Ground I Grew Up On” virtual tour made 20-plus online stops to date, with views topping 2 million. He released "Memorize You" on May 14.
