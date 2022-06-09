FRIDAY
"SHREK THE MUSICAL JR.": 6:30 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. An Ascension Community Theatre production. $18-$25. manshiptheatre.org
"WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN": 6:45 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center Arena. Featuring Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team titles, plus Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair, Sheamus, Sasha Banks and more. Tickets start at $20. ticketmaster.com
"ANNIE JR.": 7 p.m., Reilly Theatre, Tower Drive, LSU campus. A Playmakers of Baton Rouge production. $20, adults; $15, children. playmakersbr.org
SATURDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, 5th and Main streets, downtown. It's Blueberry Bash weekend. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org
"ANNIE JR.": 2 p.m., Reilly Theatre, Tower Drive, LSU campus. A Playmakers of Baton Rouge production. $20, adults; $15, children. playmakersbr.org
"SHREK THE MUSICAL JR.": 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. An Ascension Community Theatre production. $18-$25. manshiptheatre.org
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
DINOSAUR ADVENTURE: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Lamar Dixon Expo Center. Gonzales. Featuring life-sized dinosaurs, fossil crafting, Jurassic jeeps, themed obstacle courses, dinosaur riding and more. Tickets $25 and up; children under 2, free. dinosauradventure.com/batonrouge/
SUNDAY
"PETITE MAMAN" (film): 2 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. New release foreign language French with English subtitles. $9.50. manshiptheatre.org/show/petite-maman-film
"ANNIE JR.": 2 p.m., Reilly Theatre, Tower Drive, LSU campus. A Playmakers of Baton Rouge production. $20, adults; $15, children. playmakersbr.org
TUESDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org
WEDNESDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to noon, ExxonMobil YMCA, 7717 Howell Blvd. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org
BLOOMSDAY: 7 p.m., Café Americain, 7521 Jefferson Highway. Presented by the Baton Rouge Irish Club, the event celebrates the 100th anniversary of the publication of "Ulysses" with live music and readings. $10. Doors open at 6 p.m. facebook.com/batonrougeirishclub/
TACOS 'N TRIVIA: 7 p.m., Three Roll Estate, 760 St. Philip St. facebook.com/threerollestate
ONGOING
BREC COMMUNITY POOLS, SPLASH PADS AND WATER PARK: Various locations in Baton Rouge. Pools and splash pads are free and open to the public; admission charged at water park. brec.org
BEGINNING MOUNTAIN DULCIMER CLASSES: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays starting June 6, Community Bible Church, 8354 Jefferson Highway. Presented by Lagniappe Dulcimer Society. Loaner dulcimers available. Text (225) 205-7407.
DIALOGUE ON RACE LOUISIANA ORIGINAL SERIES: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through July 12, Shaw Center second floor, 100 Lafayette St. Join your voice in the conversation. $50. eventbrite.com
"DOWN HOME MUSIC": Iberville Museum, 57735 Main St., Plaquemine. Curated by Allen Kirkland, the exhibit highlights local recording artists and musicians. ibervillemuseum.org
"IN EMPATHY WE TRUST:" Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. A collaborative series of photographic images created by the artist duo E2 — Elizabeth Kleinveld and Epaul Julien. (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org
"ME GOT FIYO: THE PROFESSOR LONGHAIR CENTENNIAL": Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. The show explores the life and legacy of Henry Roeland Byrd, better known as Professor Longhair or simply Fess, one of the most beloved and influential pianists in New Orleans history. Through Aug. 6. (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org.
"SPRING ART SHOW": Elizabethan Gallery, 680 Jefferson Highway. Featuring works by a plethora of local artists. Through Sunday. elizabethangallery.com