A carrot dangling on the horizon can be just enough to disrupt the contentment of everyday life.

Just ask Tracey, who is OK with her life despite being a widowed single mom. She works in a factory, following in her family's footsteps.

Now her son is old enough to work in the factory, and all is right in the world. That is, until she's considered for a promotion.

Then life changes.

"She starts thinking that she can be more," said Alana Johnson, who plays Tracey in Swine Palace's production of "Sweat."

Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer Prize-winning play will be the professional theater company's first live production in two years, marking an end to its coronavirus pandemic hiatus. The free show opens Wednesday, June 22, in the Studio Theatre in LSU's Music and Dramatic Arts Building.

"Sweat" follows a group of friends who regularly meet up in a Reading, Pennsylvania, bar. The timeline is between 2000 and 2008, and all are factory workers.

Some dream of bettering themselves. Others are proud of their loyalty to family tradition in the factory.

But life is always changing, and it isn't long before their trust and friendships are tested by layoffs and protests when they find themselves competing against each other to keep their jobs.

"Sweat is an incredibly incisive and nuanced look at economic disparity in this country and how that unfolds along the lines of class," director G.D. Kimble said. "It tells the story of a close-knit group of friends and family in a factory town and asks, 'What happens when the American dream turns its back on Americans?'"

Kimble is a graduate of the LSU Department of Theatre's Master of Fine Arts program. "Sweat" is his second Swine Palace production after returning in 2018 to direct Alice Childress' "Trouble in Mind."

"Sweat" is a play filled with conversations happening on different parts of the set. Though Kimble guides his actors to stick to the script, the dialogue allows them to inject themselves into the roles.

"It's written in a way that people really talk," he said. "And the MFA students in this show have been working together since they've been at LSU. They're like a family, so they're familiar with each other onstage. That really helps me as a director."

Philosophically, Kimble points out, the story's focus is on the American dream and how equal opportunity to attain it isn't always equal in real-life.

Such is the case with the aforementioned character, Tracey. Alana Johnson sees her character as a woman proud of her family tradition.

"She's happy in her life and doesn't think about doing anything else until she has a chance at a promotion," Johnson said. "That changes everything."

Johnson is a New York native, actor and comedian who was accepted into LSU's MFA program during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"I wanted to experience somewhere different, and LSU has been a great move," she said.

Fellow cast member, Justin Newell, who plays Chris, has a similar story. He's from Newark, New Jersey, and came to LSU's MFA program by way of Los Angeles.

Unlike Tracey, his character isn't completely comfortable with a factory worker's life.

"His goal is to go to college," Newell said. "I worked as a garbage man, so I know how it is to have a job with heavy lifting."

He also grew up around firefighters in Newark who followed their family members into the job.

"It was like a rite of passage for them, and I understand that rite of passage for the play's characters," Newell said. "And Chris is caught in the middle, because generations of his family have worked in the factory, and he doesn't know if he should go to college or be a laborer."

Do the pending layoffs prompt Chris to make a decision? Maybe. And will the friends hold on to their bond in the midst of the coming changes?

That question can be answered only by joining the friends in the Reading bar, when Swine Palace raises the curtain on "Sweat."

Sweat

Swine Palace's production of Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer Prize-winning drama.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, June 22-25, and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 26.

WHERE: Studio Theatre, LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building, Dalrymple Drive.

ADMISSION: Free.

INFO: Call (225) 578-3527 or visit lsu.edu/cmda/theatre.