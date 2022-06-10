Shrek, Donkey, Princess Fiona, burps and farts.
The burps and farts, after all, are the ogre way.
Besides, what more could you ask of any show attached to an ogre named Shrek? Well, maybe music.
There will be lots of that, too, when Theatre Baton Rouge opens "Shrek The Musical," on Friday, June 17. But even with the added music, the story's still the same.
Shrek is contracted out to bring Princess Fiona back to the castle to marry Lord Farquaad. She hopes the marriage will be true love, which is what she needs to break a curse.
Does it? Well, maybe. The show is based on DreamWorks' 2001 animated fairy tale, "Shrek," which spun off three sequels.
And before your jaw drops at the movie's release date, yes, it's true. "Shrek" has been entertaining audiences for 21 years. And Theatre Baton Rouge is celebrating.
"This is our first summer musical in three years since the COVID pandemic hit," director Marion Mayfield said. "We are so happy that we can return with 'Shrek,' which is celebrating more than 20 years."
Now, about those aforementioned burps and farts, Mayfield doesn't shy away from any of that.
"There were plenty of those in the movie, and there will be burps and farts on stage," she said. "Shrek is an ogre. You have to have it."
And they, no doubt, will generate plenty of laughs when combined with the wisecracking Donkey, who travels with Shrek and Princess Fiona.
Eddie Murphy played Donkey in the movie. No, wait. He didn't just play Donkey — he was synonymous with Donkey, which creates an intimidating situation for Ren Price, who's taking on the character at Theatre Baton Rouge.
"I won't lie: It is very intimidating," he said. "People expect certain things from Donkey because of Eddie Murphy. But I wanted to put some of myself into the character, and I talked to people to learn what they expected."
Of course, "Shrek" fans expect Donkey to have many of Murphy's characteristics, but those Price consulted advised him to make the character his own.
"I've given him some childlike characteristics, and it makes him more endearing," Price said.
That isn't all. Developing Donkey's character is one thing. Playing the character while wearing a furry Donkey suit with Donkey makeup is another.
"And it is the hottest suit I've ever had to wear on stage," Price said.
Nope. He doesn't mean sexy. He means stifling hot beneath the stage lights. Justin Jackson, who plays Shrek, can sympathize.
"The Shrek costume is hot, too," he said.
But there's more to that situation, too. See, Shrek is big, and he carries his weight in his stomach. Jackson is tall and thin, so the costume had to be designed to make the young actor's physique appear larger.
"I'm getting used to it," Jackson said. "There are musical numbers, and Shrek kind of dances but not much, and I get through it."
And will Jackson be using the accent actor Michael Myers gave Shrek in the movies?
"Oh yes, definitely," Jackson said. "The accent will be there."
Still, the biggest stage challenge may belong to Rebecca Smith as Princess Fiona. The princess' appearance changes at dusk and again at dawn, a simple task for movie animation.
"We'll be doing some lighting tricks during the show, but you won't see the full transformation until the end," Smith said.
"Shrek The Musical," with music and lyrics by Jeanine Tesori and book by David Lindsay-Abaire, made its Broadway premiere on Dec. 14, 2008. The production is based on the 2001, incorporating elements of its sequels.
Then comes the story, "once upon a time, in a far away swamp, there lived an ogre named Shrek."
Shrek's swampy solitude is disturbed by an invasion of annoying fairytale characters, who have been banished from their kingdom by the evil Lord Farquaad.
So, to save their home — and his — Shrek cuts a deal with Farquaad to rescue Princess Fiona, who is imprisoned in a castle tower guarded by a dragon, and bring her to the kingdom to be his bride.
Marrying a princess, after all, is the only way Farquaad can become a king. But Shrek will soon discover that rescuing the princess from a dragon is much easier than rescuing her from her deep, dark secret.
And as for the sniveling Farquaad, he has a few problems of his own. He's short. Very short.
So short that Jacob Chauvin will have to play the lord on his knees. That's not an easy task, when everyone is dancing around you on their feet.
"I've gotten used to it," Chauvin said. "It isn't as bad as it seems. But, yeah, I'm on my knees the whole time. He's supposed to be only 3-feet-tall."
Yet he's the story's villain, so he packs a lot of bad guy attitude.
Meanwhile, the show will be accompanied by a full orchestra led by music director Jamie Leonard Brubaker in the theater's pit.
"We're celebrating that, too," Mayfield said. "It's the first orchestra we've had in the pit since COVID. We're back with 'Shrek.'"
And that includes burps, farts and all.
Shrek The Musical
WHEN: Friday through Sunday, June 19-21, and Thursdays through Sundays, June 23-26 and June 30-July 3. Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. All other shows begin at 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Theatre Baton Rouge's Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd.
TICKETS/INFO: $30, adults; $25, students by calling (225) 924-6496 or visiting TheatreBR.org.