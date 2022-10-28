What's Halloween without a good ole scary movie? Or how about a prolonged adrenaline rush with a spooky TV series?
Networks have been showing frightful films most of the month, fueling the buzz surrounding the theatrical release of the final installment of the Jamie Lee Curtis-starring "Halloween" series. "Halloween Ends" wasn't shot in Louisiana, but several familiar horror flicks and television shows have been, thanks to the lure of state's creaky plantations, foggy swamps and dense woodlands.
Here are five (available on streaming platforms and/or for purchase) and worth a watch, if you dare.
'The Blob'
This 1988 remake of the 1958 original starring Steve McQueen used the small Vermilion Parish town of Abbeville as its backdrop. Vermilion Catholic High, in particular, pops up in the horror/sci-fi/thriller where "the blob," a jellylike creature from space crashes near a small town, its residents becoming the deadly alien's prey.
Starring Kevin Dillon, Shawnee Smith, Donovan Leitch Jr. and Candy Clark.
Rated R.
'The Skeleton Key'
When location scouts went searching for a plantation for this 2005 drama/horror/mystery, they found Felicity along the banks of the Mississippi in the St. James Parish town of Vacherie. When a hospice nurse takes a client living the eery plantation home, she's soon immersed in a mystery surrounding the house's dreadful past.
Starring Kate Hudson, Gena Rowlands, Joy Bryant and Peter Sarsgaard. Louisiana cast includes actor Joe Chrest and the Rebirth Brass Band.
Rated PG-13.
'The Last Exorcism'
Exorcisms are disturbing (Google Linda Blair), but are they real? An evangelical minister questioning his faith allows a documentary crew to film his last exorcism in this 2010 horror/mystery/thriller shot in New Orleans and St. Bernard Parish.
Starring Patrick Fabian, Ashley Bell and Iris Bahr. Louisiana actors Louis Herthum and Shanna Forrestall also are featured.
Rated PG-13.
'Salem'
What really spurred the infamous Salem witch trials? The answer unfolds over three seasons in this drama/fantasy/horror airing on WGN from 2014-17. For the series, a dark and dreary village was constructed just outside of Shreveport. Portions of the set remain in the same spot and are used on other projects.
Starring Baton Rouge-born Shane West, Janey Montgomery and Seth Gabel. Also featuring Azure Parsons, a New Orleans native.
Rated TV-MA.
'True Blood'
Airing on HBO from 2008-14, cast and crew headquartered in Shreveport during filming, but branched out into Mississippi and south Louisiana spots, including Clinton, for filming. The drama/fantasy/mystery revolves around a telepathic waitress who meets a vampire and becomes part of his supernatural world.
Starring Anna Paquin, Steven Moyer and Sam Trammell. Guest stints by Louisiana actors including Wes Brown, Louis Herthum, Pruitt Taylor Vince, CC Adcock and Michael Papajohn.
Rated TV-MA.