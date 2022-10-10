Spooky or not, think you've got what it takes when it comes to Halloween and fall yard decor? Here's your chance to prove it.
Send us your photographs of your best efforts when it comes to Halloween and fall yard decorating — a maximum of three photographs per yard will be accepted. Photos should have a resolution of at least 200 dpi -- best quality iphone photos should work. Remember to take a variety of pics, from detail shots to wide angle to capture the whole scene. Photo submissions are accepted through Oct. 19.
We appreciate the subtle, the over-the-top, the fall sophisticate, the classic, the details, the big picture, the extra effort, the natural, the exaggerated, the spooky and the pure-fall themed decorations. We welcome photos of beautiful fall-decorated doorways too.
As Halloween creeps ever closer, we'll share our favorite photographs with readers. Send images, along with your name, neighborhood, address and phone number (not for publishing) to jan.risher@theadvocate.com. Without all of the requested information, your entry may not be included.