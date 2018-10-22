When the Lost Pets of Baton Rouge Facebook page started in 2011, Allison Claudet already had her hands full with an animal rescue organization. But she found herself drawn to the site designed to return missing pets to their homes.
“I’m known as the crazy dog lady by most people,” Claudet said. “I was so actively involved and was able to connect the dots between lost dogs and found dogs and cats because I follow all of the Craigslists and many sites.”
Now, she’s running Lost Pets.
With about 18,000 followers, the page (facebook.com/lostpetsbatonrouge) is a busy place. Claudet estimates it receives about 100 posts a week from some who have lost pets, some who have found pets, some who have been reunited with their pets. She operated the site by herself until her home flooded in the August 2016 flood, when Rebecca Vidrine began helping her.
“That’s what we do,” Claudet said. “We share as quickly as we can. We watch the page 16 to 18 hours a day, 365 days a year. We don’t take a day off, not even Christmas.”
Lost Pets of Baton Rouge grew out of three separate online sites created by Cheryl Dispenza, Mindy Brooks and Beatrice Winkler, who decided to merge their efforts to create a one-stop source for reconnecting missing pets to their owners. Claudet, a bookkeeper for After Five formal wear, volunteered until it just made sense to let her take the wheel.
“Cheryl let me just take over because I have the time and a very flexible job that allows me to do the page,” Claudet said. “We started really streamlining the page (with) guidelines that made it very effective.”
Those guidelines include providing the date a pet was lost or found instead of vague terms like “last Sunday,” and major intersections near where it happened. That makes it easier for those who view the page to spread the word to others in that area, Claudet said.
Claudet had dogs growing up and provided foster care for found dogs. She also helped start Looking Fur Love, which specialized in helping hospice patients find new homes for their dogs so they wouldn’t have to be surrendered to a shelter. Lost Pets of Baton Rouge was a magnet for her interest.
“I can’t stand the thought of how I would feel if one of my dogs was missing,” Claudet said. “I don’t understand folks who don’t worry about their dogs: ‘Oh, they’ll come back.’ And I’m out here worrying about your dog. … Reuniting a lost dog with a terrified owner is just incredible.”
Claudet and Vidrine will go out and try to find dogs that have been reported missing and have scanners that can detect the ID chips implanted in many pets. Claudet calls East Baton Rouge Parish Animal Control to alert them when she sees pets that seem to be lost.
“I couldn’t do it without her (Vidrine),” Claudet said. “She’ll text me from work and say, ‘There’s a dog running loose.’ … We’ll leave work and go look for dogs that are running out in the street. I’m not a computer cowgirl.
“That’s what a lot of the people who complain about the rigidness of the page don’t understand. We’re not just sitting on the phones or on our computer telling people what to do. My friend texted me today and said, ‘There’s two dogs that were found over off Sherwood Forest. Can you go over and scan them?’”
Claudet reviews posts before putting them on the site’s main page, and she encourages posters to spread the word elsewhere — not only online, but by placing flyers in their neighborhood since not everyone is checking the Facebook page.
The satisfaction comes when she learns a pet is back home.
“The reason the page works is not because my friend and I go out looking for lost dogs,” she said. “It’s because the people who follow my page share the posts to their Facebook pages. They’ll share the posts to their Nextdoor pages. It’s a domino effect.
“We also have followers who are like me who will say, ‘I’ll go look for that dog,’ and they’ll go get in their cars and go out looking for them. It’s not just me and my friend. It’s over 18,000 people who follow the page and share our posts.”