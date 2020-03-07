Baton Rouge
Sunday, March 8
Mardi Gras: 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., EBR Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. Local photographer Claude Lindsey shares his collection of vibrant Mardi Gras photographs. Enjoy refreshments and a stroll down the parade routes of Carnival krewes including Zulu, Bacchus and Endymion.
Genealogy: 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Registration begins at 8 a.m. March 8 for this class on how to analyze and interpret information from genealogical records. Learn about the Genealogical Proof Standard and how it can help resolve issues of conflicting evidence. Call (225) 231-3751 to register.
Monday, March 9
Book Club: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., EBR Baker Branch Library, 3501 Groom Road, Baker. The Morning Book Club will discuss the One Book One Community read, "Americanah" by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.
Cultural Gumbo: 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. This program encourages families to read together to discover the beauty of different cultures, including Ethiopian, Chinese, Cherokee and Yiddish through stories and discussion. Attending families (children must be accompanied by an adult) will receive a snack and a Cultural Gumbo bag. Registration is required and limited to 12 families. To register, call (225) 231-3760. For more information about the program, call Pabby Arnold at (225) 924-9389.
Tuesday, March 10
Book Club: Noon to 1 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The Mystery Lovers Book Club, which each month picks a theme and attendees share the books they've read on it, will discuss mysteries in Africa, in conjunction with the One Book One Community read, "Americanah" by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. For more information, contact Jessica McDaniel at (225) 231-3710 or jmcdaniel@ebrpl.com.
Writers Rendezvous: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., EBR Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway. Join this writing group to share and discuss your work.
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. The Bluebonnet Book Club will discuss "Killers of the Flower Moon" by David Grann. Call (225) 763-2250 for more information.
Book Club: 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 2590 CitiPlace Court and Perkins Rowe, 7707 Bluebonnet. The club will discuss "American Dirt" by Jeanine Cummins.
Friday, March 13
Book Club, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 2590 CitiPlace Court and Perkins Rowe, 7707 Bluebonnet. The YA Book Club will discuss "A Good Girl's Guide to Murder" by Holly Jackson.
Saturday, March 14
Book Club: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., EBR Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road. The Like it or Not Book Club will discuss "Trust Exercise" by Susan Choi.
Lafayette
Sunday, March 8
Lebanese Lecture: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Alexandre Mouton House/Lafayette Museum, 1122 Lafayette St. Part of Mouton House Lecture Series, speaker Yvonne Nassar Saloom and her sons will present "Roots of the Cedar: The Lebanese Heritage in Louisiana," tracing the history of their family and other Lebanese families as they emigrated to the Americas, beginning in the latter part of the 19th century reaching a peak in the decade preceding World War I. For ages 14 and older. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Free, but seating is limited. Refreshments will be served.
Tuesday, March 10
Book Club: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., LP Milton Branch Library, 108 W. Milton St., Milton. The Milton Book Club will discuss "Mrs. Everything" by Jennifer Weiner.
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The History Book Club will discuss "The Secret War: Spies, Ciphers, and Guerrillas, 1939-1945" by Max Hastings.
Book Club: 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 5705 Johnston St. The club will discuss "American Dirt" by Jeanine Cummins.
Wednesday, March 11
Tech Assistance: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., LP West Regional Library, 501 Old Spanish Trail, Scott. Register for one-on-one help with your mobile device or learn how to access the library’s collection of eBooks, eAudiobooks and digital magazines. For ages 18 and older. (337) 232-9321.
Thursday, March 12
Docs and Discussion: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., LP West Regional Library, 501 Old Spanish Trail, Scott. A new film series featuring thought-provoking documentary films followed by discussion and light refreshments. For ages 18 and older. This month's film is "Ivory Tower."
Friday, March 13
Book Club, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, Barnes & Noble, 5705 Johnston St. The YA Book Club will discuss "A Good Girl's Guide to Murder" by Holly Jackson.