Tucked away in the piney woods of Louisiana is a 207-acre retreat that is gaining popularity in this post-shutdown life. The Solomon Episcopal Conference Center in Tangipahoa Parish offers peace and tranquillity, but is just a short drive from home.
"Solomon Center is like stepping back into all the good things about an earlier time — quiet, delicious food prepared by someone else, wind rustling, incredible hospitality, walks in the woods," said Lisa Tompkins Holden, of New Orleans. Holden has been making pilgrimages to the retreat center on her own and with groups for 27 years.
The center first opened its doors 29 years ago. It’s just east of Interstate 55 outside Loranger. The site was picked for its proximity to both Baton Rouge and New Orleans, about an hour north of each. It was conceived from the need for permanent retreat space for adults and youth in the Episcopal community.
As the name implies, the center is run as a ministry by the Episcopal Diocese of Louisiana. However, the space is open to anyone, regardless of faith. People are welcome to enjoy the woods, trails and picnic stops or even fish in the lake or enjoy any of the rest of the recreational activities for $5 per person per day (except the pool, which is reserved for overnight guests).
The center combines the ease of modern amenities with a more spiritual simplicity than a high-end retreat center. While there is limited Wi-Fi, you won’t find a television or phone in the rooms — cellphones don’t typically work very well in the woodsy, remote area anyway. Once inside the retreat center’s clutches, visitors can barely tell that there is a highway nearby. It’s a place designed to help its guests unwind and unplug.
"From the minute you turn in and see the speed sign saying slow to 10 miles an hour, you know you will slow and experience life more deeply," said Fran Phares, of Covington, who has attended retreats at the center for years.
The long, curvy driveway makes its way to a parking lot a short walk from the main buildings, with spots closer in for dropping off luggage or for those who need assistance.
The center is open for large groups looking to host events. It accommodates individuals, couples or families wanting a space to rest and revive. Guests can spend the night, for about the price of a hotel, or just go for the daylong retreat or chance to be outside for $5.
Three years ago, the center was the location of many scenes in the movie “Looking for Alaska,” based on John Green’s novel. Guests who have visited in years past may note differences in the colors of buildings and the lodge’s lobby — all thanks to the movie. The giant bell from the movie is still displayed near the lodge’s entrance.
The center is a space to reflect, relax and recharge. Depending on the day, you might only have the whisper of the wind to distract you from a quiet mindset.
“People come here to gather their thoughts,” said Missy Canal, of guest services at the center. “It’s very quiet (compared to places with similar lodging).”
One big recreational draw is the disc golf course. The course is open daily and brings in enthusiasts from all around. Metal nets are set up in the wooded area and open greenery. The course is designed to use natural obstacles and does not disturb the landscape. The course is included in the $5 per day fee. Users pay at the lodge.
There is also plenty else to get you moving: jogging paths, a picnic and pool pavilion, volleyball and basketball.
The center staff is there to help. However, unless you are part of an event, you are given privacy to be your own guide.
There is a dining hall and meals provided for events, when arranged in advance. Others must bring their own food, but it must be eaten outside or in the lodge. There is not a restaurant.
Spread out over the wooded area and landscaping are many viewpoints to take in the natural beauty. At the center of it all is a lake that curves through the landscaped property and buildings. There’s a long pedestrian bridge across it with a gazebo in the middle. Walking along the perimeter, you could see right to the bottom, in some places. Turtles, ducks and fish are easy to find.
The lobby of the lodge feels modern and cozy at the same time. Behind the big library wall in the middle are hallways to both big rooms for conferences and cozy little nooks for reading, games or conversation. There is a beautiful chapel on the premises with glass sides.
Take a breath. Step away from the rush of daily life. This and other getaway destinations are booking up for spring and summer, but part of the beauty of the center is that it’s almost always available on a daily basis for mini-retreats, picnics or outdoor fun for you, your friends or your family.
Solomon Episcopal Retreat Center is located at 54296 La. 445, Loranger.