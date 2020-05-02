My daughter just called and quizzed us about the home health agency staff who come into our home. Do they wear masks? Do they wear gloves? I assured her that I wipe down the counters, chairs and doorknobs when they leave.
"Well," she said, "I guess your germaphobia is finally coming in handy."
I guess it is.
We have not been out of the house much since the lockdown and social distancing orders were issued for the coronavirus. Our situation is different from most. In February, my husband had double knee replacement, followed by a heart attack, a heart cauterization and open-heart surgery with five bypasses.
Following rehabilitation in the hospital, he came home just when the distancing orders were fully implemented. A “no visitors” policy is easy to enforce.
I did not miss my calling as a nurse, but I am trying to be patient with the patient. Major progress has been made, but when people ask me what I did during the pandemic, I have lots to tell them.
Being a housekeeper was not my calling either. When the sunlight hits the cabinets in the bathroom, dirt is revealed. Dirt. Being germaphobic and having dirt in your house do not go together.
Finding the time and energy to clean is not easy when you are a nurse, or just like to read. All those projects I thought I needed time to do? Turns out it wasn’t time that was lacking.
I have had the same housekeeper for 40 years, and she isn’t coming right now. I certainly appreciate how she has maintained this house a lot more now.
Yesterday’s big event was the grocery-store delivery. Putting groceries on the shelves was the second big event.
Two days a week, I look forward to garbage day. There is a schedule and consistency that helps delineate the days of the week. Otherwise, how do you keep up? And you never know which neighbors may be out.
I change from my stained cooking shirt to an unstained shirt to take the garbage out, and to collect the cans later in the day. Such important events never had a place on the calendar before.
Our son lives in town and has issued strict orders that we are not to go out and that he will take care of whatever we need.
We abided by his rules until he called on a Friday at 4:30 p.m. and said he was getting married the next morning at 11:30 a.m. and could we come? On Saturday morning, we got dressed and went to the wedding in the chapel at First United Methodist Church. Nine people were there. We broke our own rules, ordered food and had a lunch at our house.
And a lovely daughter-in-law she is, too, but we don’t see her since she is around people at her work.
A friend who just lost her job is home and going stir-crazy. She reported a conversation she had with a mutual friend about the lizard who was changing colors on her porch.
They are both go-getters so this is a drastic change for them to sit quietly.
Another task-oriented friend ruminated on the fact that she wrote a check one day and then got up enough energy to get the stamp on the envelope the next day, and it didn’t even bother her.
Strange times.
“Things are as we perceive them,” was the quote a counseling professor of mine said every day in class, and I certainly appreciate the thought even more now.
Those germs and that dirt can just set for a time. I am taking life easy, just as it comes.
— Mitchell lives in Baton Rouge