Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd., will host its 2022 Beaux Arts Ball at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 30, observing the theme of "There's No Place Like Home" while presenting awards among this year's nominees.
Here are the nominees for the 2021-22 season:
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical
- Landon Corbin (Light of the World Soloist) – Godspell
- Casen Guttuso (We Beseech Thee Soloist) – Godspell
- Brandon Taylor Smith (All Good Gifts Soloist) – Godspell
- Jason Breaux (Vittorio Vidal) – Sweet Charity
- Bill Corcoran (Herman) – Sweet Charity
- Ren Price (Donkey) – Shrek
- Jacob Chauvin (Lord Farquaad) - Shrek
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical
- Kendall Berry (Day By Day Soloist) - Godspell
- Victoria Clement (Bless My Soul Soloist) – Godspell
- Jamie Leonard-Brubaker (By My Side Soloist) – Godspell
- Rebecca Smith (Turn Back O Man Soloist) – Godspell
- Anna Marie Smith (Learn Your Lessons Well) – Godspell
- Brooke Couvillon (Nickie) – Sweet Charity
- Nya Skipper (Helene) – Sweet Charity
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play
- Bill Corcoran (Colonel Mustard) – Clue
- Ren Price (Mr. Green) – Clue
- Brandon Taylor Smith (Jim, The Gentleman Caller) – The Glass Menagerie
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play
- Chelsea Gidden (Yvette) – Clue
- Marion Bienvenu Mayfield (Miss Scarlet) – Clue
- Kaitlyn Stockwell (Mrs. Peacock) – Clue
- C. Jaye Miller (Laura) – The Glass Menagerie
Outstanding Actor in a Play
- Brandon Guillory (Wadsworth) – Clue
- Mike McDonough (Tom) – The Glass Menagerie
Outstanding Actress in a Play
- Peggy Sweeney McDonald (Amanda) – The Glass Menagerie
Outstanding Actor in a Musical
- Ren Price (John the Baptist/Judas) – Godspell
- Austin Ventura (Jesus) – Godspell
- Jonathan Thomas (Oscar) – Sweet Charity
- Justin Jackson (Shrek) - Shrek
Outstanding Actress in a Musical
- Victoria Clement (Charity) – Sweet Charity
- Rebecca Smith (Fiona) – Shrek
For more information, visit theatrebr.org.