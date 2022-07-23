theater masks

Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd., will host its 2022 Beaux Arts Ball at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 30, observing the theme of "There's No Place Like Home" while presenting awards among this year's nominees.

Here are the nominees for the 2021-22 season:

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical

  • Landon Corbin (Light of the World Soloist) – Godspell
  • Casen Guttuso (We Beseech Thee Soloist) – Godspell
  • Brandon Taylor Smith (All Good Gifts Soloist) – Godspell
  • Jason Breaux (Vittorio Vidal) – Sweet Charity
  • Bill Corcoran (Herman) – Sweet Charity
  • Ren Price (Donkey) – Shrek
  • Jacob Chauvin (Lord Farquaad) - Shrek

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical

  • Kendall Berry (Day By Day Soloist) - Godspell
  • Victoria Clement (Bless My Soul Soloist) – Godspell
  • Jamie Leonard-Brubaker (By My Side Soloist) – Godspell
  • Rebecca Smith (Turn Back O Man Soloist) – Godspell
  • Anna Marie Smith (Learn Your Lessons Well) – Godspell
  • Brooke Couvillon (Nickie) – Sweet Charity
  • Nya Skipper (Helene) – Sweet Charity

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play

  • Bill Corcoran (Colonel Mustard) – Clue
  • Ren Price (Mr. Green) – Clue
  • Brandon Taylor Smith (Jim, The Gentleman Caller) – The Glass Menagerie

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play

  • Chelsea Gidden (Yvette) – Clue
  • Marion Bienvenu Mayfield (Miss Scarlet) – Clue
  • Kaitlyn Stockwell (Mrs. Peacock) – Clue
  • C. Jaye Miller (Laura) – The Glass Menagerie

Outstanding Actor in a Play

  • Brandon Guillory (Wadsworth) – Clue
  • Mike McDonough (Tom) – The Glass Menagerie

Outstanding Actress in a Play

  • Peggy Sweeney McDonald (Amanda) – The Glass Menagerie

Outstanding Actor in a Musical

  • Ren Price (John the Baptist/Judas) – Godspell
  • Austin Ventura (Jesus) – Godspell
  • Jonathan Thomas (Oscar) – Sweet Charity
  • Justin Jackson (Shrek) - Shrek

Outstanding Actress in a Musical

  • Victoria Clement (Charity) – Sweet Charity
  • Rebecca Smith (Fiona) – Shrek

For more information, visit theatrebr.org.  