Although an only child, I was blessed to be part of a large, boisterous family with very extroverted personalities. A cousin and I once entertained a slumber party of our classmates for hours with stories of their adventures and misadventures.
As an adult, I valued them for their wit and advice.
One of my favorites was my Aunt Nora, the oldest of my dad's sisters and the oldest of 11 children, 10 of whom grew to adulthood, a rarity in the swamps and bayous of south Louisiana.
Aunt Nora was a divorcee when that was still rather scandalous in Catholic Cajun country. She was a traveler who often arrived unannounced in our small town from her home in Baton Rouge. A colorful and spirited storyteller, she wore red high heels and bright red lipstick. She scandalized my grandma and my other aunts, but how I loved her visits.
Aunt Nora grew old and her children could no longer take care of her. In her mid-90s, she went into a nursing home so she could be cared for safely. Her spirit lived on, but her memory and body had faltered.
My cousin and I went to visit her in the nursing home, which was in another city. When we arrived, Aunt Nora was brought to us in the large, airy visiting area. I was saddened to see how frail she was, yet her sweet smile and twinkly eyes spoke of how glad she was to see us.
"I have some good news," she announced when we were seated next to her.
"Well, what's that Aunt Nora?" I asked, thinking it was something medical.
"Why," she said proudly, "I'm getting married. I'm engaged to a nice man that I met here."
Remembering that the family had warned that her mind was slipping, we were unsure of what to say as an appropriate reply. As if reading each other's minds, my cousin and I decided to play along. My cousin asked her to tell us about the wedding.
Aunt Nora launched into elaborate descriptions of the music (which her fiancé was choosing), her veil ("very long and fancy"), her ring ("a very big diamond"), the food at the reception and on and on.
I glanced at my cousin, who was as touched as I was. Aunt Nora's face was aglow with anticipation. She was once again the spirited woman we had admired and enjoyed.
On the way home, I asked my cousin her thoughts. "Well, it's obvious it's all in her imagination, but she looked so happy. I guess that's what's important." I agreed.
When I recounted this to a family friend, she exclaimed: "Oh, that's so sad!"
And, suddenly, what I had been feeling since that visit came together, and I replied: "No, that's so beautiful." And it was.
Perhaps when rational thinking is gone and all else is lost, to have feelings and experiences such as this is just that — a last romance, a last adventure in red high heels and lipstick.
