Skip Bertman didn't hesitate in picking a lunch spot for his Baton Rouge Classic lunch — Mike Anderson's Seafood, at 1031 W. Lee Drive in Baton Rouge. It's his place to go. He's eating light these days and only ordered the marinated crab claws. The folks at Mike Anderson's know him well and, when need be, they hold the back room empty for him to have meetings without people gawking at him.
People gawk because he's a legend. Many credit Bertman with much of the success of modern LSU athletics. Not only did he re-imagine the LSU baseball program, which he led to five national championships, he later he played a pivotal role in the rebirth of LSU football as the university's athletic director. He also coached two Olympic baseball teams, is a member of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and the accolades go on and on.
I knew most of the facts before we went to lunch for two reasons. First, my desk in the newsroom is sports-adjacent. I am almost surrounded by guys who can quote and talk Skip Bertman all day long, should the need arise. Secondly, I had perused the new book "Everything Matters in Baseball: The Skip Bertman Story," written by Glenn Guilbeau. What I didn't know was how charming the 84-year-old Bertman would be. All of his success made a lot more sense to me in the first few minutes of our sitting together at a table.
Speaking of sportswriters, Scott Rabalais says, "If you were to carve a Mount Rushmore of LSU athletics, Skip Bertman would absolutely have to be on it. He is nothing less than one of the most monumental figures in LSU sports history."
Even with all the LSU hoopla on his shoulders, at our lunch before we could talk about him, he wanted to know about me. I told him that my dad had also been a coach and that I went to Mississippi State. He resisted the litany of Starkville jokes for which he is known. Instead, he said nice things about my alma mater and then launched into telling me about how his life in Baton Rouge started when he accepted the baseball coaching job for a whopping $30,000 annually back in 1983-1984.
"Back then, they didn't charge for attendance for the baseball games," he said. So, he changed that by creating a budget-friendly, family-pack of tickets, $35 for 35 games for two adults and two kids.
Ted Lasso fans may recognize a page out of Bertman's book (p. 230, to be exact) in his effort to fix all the things — including showerheads, lights in the parking lot and an improved PA system, plus 57 other little things that would improve the experience for LSU baseball players and fans.
But back in 1984, Bertman, took a page out of P.T. Barnum's playbook and started promoting. He laughed as he explained an early promotion that didn't go quite as planned.
"There was a guy from Arkansas who would blow himself up — called himself Captain Dynamite," Bertman said. "It cost $600 in 1984 for Captain Dynamite to come to Baton Rouge."
Bertman paid the $600, and Captain Dynamite arrived early one Friday.
"I said, 'As long as you're here, why don't you do a semi-blow up for the Friday night game?'" Bertman recalled. "Captain Dynamite went to second base and blew himself up."
A couple of television stations were there for the show. It just so happened that a state trooper in Denham Springs saw the broadcast, and according to Bertman, the trooper said, "That's the guy I've been trying to arrest for years."
The officials arrested Captain Dynamite the next morning.
"There was yellow crime tape around his car and everything," Bertman said with a chuckle. "Of course, it was filled with dynamite."
Not all of the hijinks Bertman organized to get people interested in coming out to LSU baseball games involved explosives. He also did things like convincing a local jeweler to give him one real diamond and 1,499 cubic zirconia — and people tried to pick the real one.
And the people started coming to see what would happen next — and to see baseball, too. Bertman credits his showman tendencies to Ron Fraser, his old coach and friend in Miami.
"He taught me about raising money and entertainment," Bertman said. "He taught me how to get the fans to come out."
When Bertman and I chatted about my dad's illness and how many of his former players were coming to check on him often and even tending to my parents' yard, Bertman nodded his head.
"That's coaching," he said. "You're with them more than their parents are, minus the sleeping time. Coaches have the ability to be demanding, but not demeaning. Coaches have the ability to produce success and to make it fun — to enjoy the journey. I'm a father, but I can't produce that from my own children like I can from a team of athletes."
He doesn't go to games anymore, but Bertman continues to do what he can as an ambassador for LSU athletics, helping to raise money where and when he can.
"LSU athletics uses no tax dollars and no student fees," he said. "Very few schools in America can say that."
Other Bertman facts:
- He's not a fan of the NCAA's NIL policy and worries what it means for the future of college athletics in terms of keeping teams unified, adding the NIL could lead to the team concept not evolving as it should.
- He's happy the market value of coaches has increased from his $30,000 a year salary in 1984.
- He watches a lot of romantic comedies with his wife, but his favorite movie is "Tombstone."
- He doesn't pay a lot of attention to music but smiles at the thought of Bon Jovi and may or may not still have the T-shirt.
- He works out often in his swimming pool.
- He hosts a show on YouTube called "Hold the Rope with Skip and Cano."
- One of Bertman's favorite memories is when Warren Morris hit a homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to win the national championship. "Nobody has done it before or since," he said.
Bertman finished our lunch by telling me how good things can come from things that initially appear to be terrible. For example, right after he graduated from college, he couldn't get a job as a coach and ended up as a physical education teacher at Madie Ives Elementary School.
"I was upset that I had to teach these little kids," he said. "But, at Madie Ives, I met Sandy Schwartz. It was so fast. We were engaged in November and got married in February."
Reflecting on the lives he and Sandy have built in the 60 years since, he said, "I can't complain. There is a God."