Looking for a sign to indulge in a hot bowl of gumbo today? Look no further.

October 12 is National Gumbo Day!

It may not be sweater weather, but we're still willing to participate.

Go pick up a bowl or try out one of these tasty recipes below.

The great gumbo debate: Does potato salad go in gumbo? See the results here Do you put potato salad in your gumbo? That was the question we put to our readers in a poll sparked by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Here are some of our favorite gumbo recipes: