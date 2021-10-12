Looking for a sign to indulge in a hot bowl of gumbo today? Look no further.
October 12 is National Gumbo Day!
It may not be sweater weather, but we're still willing to participate.
Go pick up a bowl or try out one of these tasty recipes below.
Do you put potato salad in your gumbo? That was the question we put to our readers in a poll sparked by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
Here are some of our favorite gumbo recipes:
- What's more Louisiana than red beans and rice? Check out this recipe for red bean gumbo from David Simmons.
- Zatarains shared its recipe for chicken and andouille gumbo last year. Try it out here.
- From shrimp and okra to Leah Chase’s Gumbo Z’Herbes, check out these five favorite recipes collected by Karen Martin.
- From the 1984 Times-Picayune story about the publishing of "Chef Paul Prudhomme's Louisiana Kitchen" cookbook, try this Cajun seafood gumbo with andouille smoked sausage.
- This shrimp and oyster gumbo is an adaptation of a gumbo from what's commonly called "the NOPSI cookbook." Back in the day, New Orleans Public Service Inc., the local electric company, had a staff of home economists and developed recipes that were distributed in streetcars and other ways. Hundreds of the recipes were rounded up in a cookbook.
- This classic recipe for chicken and sausage gumbo from Judy Walker takes inspiration from New Orleans chef Emeril Lagasse.
- This Lafayette restaurant serves umteen gallons of this gumbo at the New Orleans Jazz Fest. Check out Prejean's Pheasant, Quail and Andouille Gumbo here.
- The classic dish isn't only for meat lovers. Try out this recipe for vegan gumbo.
- Looking to try something a little different? Check out this Cameroon Gumbo, Nsouki-Loppa.
- Thanksgiving is right around the corner. Keep this turkey bone gumbo recipe tucked away.