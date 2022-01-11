Make the marathon
The Louisiana Marathon takes off this weekend with quarter, 5K and kids' races on Saturday, and the half marathon and full marathon on Sunday. Also, spectators can cheer runners on along the course, which stretches through downtown, the LSU campus and historic neighborhoods. thelouisianamarathon.com.
See The King(s)
The King Creole Elvis Festival will offer Elvis Presley tribute artists in shows covering multiple eras of the iconic singer's career. The fest, also with special events, rocks 'n' rolls through Saturday at Embassy Suites, 3914 Constitution Ave. For ticket info, go to tickettailor.com.
Buy some art
The ARC of Baton Rouge's arts market, presented in conjunction with the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, takes place Saturday at the ARC headquarters, 12616 Jefferson Highway. Choose from paintings, tea towels, T-shirts and more. arcbatonrouge.org.