Voices & Votes
Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd., will open the exhibit, "Voices & Votes: Democracy in America," on Saturday, Oct. 29. The show runs through Saturday, Dec. 10. Also, the museum will host its “Who Gets to Vote?” book club series, beginning with Gary May's “Bending Toward Justice: The Voting Rights Acts and the Transformation of American Democracy” at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. For more information, visit louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
At LSU Museum
The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., will open "Pearlware, Polish, and Privilege: Art by Paul Scott," on Thursday, Oct. 27. The show runs through Sunday, Feb. 26. There also will be a free gallery talk with artist Paul Scott at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15. For more information, call (225) 389-7200 or visit lsumoa.org.
LSU ensemble
The LSU School of Music's Constantinides New Music Ensemble will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, in the galleries of the LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. The performance is free. For more information, call (225) 389-7200 or visit lsumoa.org.
Addams Family tickets
Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's production of the hit Broadway musical, "The Addams Family," opening Friday, Nov. 11, on the Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $25-$35 by calling (225) 924-6496 or visiting theatrebr.org.
At Ann Connelly
Ann Connelly Fine Art, 1670 Lobdell Ave., will host an artist meet and greet with featured gallery artist Megan Singleton from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. Admission is free. For more information, call (225) 927-7676 or visit annconnelly.com.
Grant deadline
The deadline to apply for the Everett G. Powers Fund for Creativity Award has been extended to Friday, Nov.18. Established by the former Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge CEO in celebration of the council’s 50th anniversary, the grant will be annually offered to support new projects by that focus on creativity and artistic excellence. For more information, visit artsbr.org.
Hair Band Ball
Tickets are on sale for the Hair Band Ball, featuring the rock band Mullett, at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts. Tickets will benefit the Manship Theatre's educational programming. Tickets are $75 by calling (225) 344-0334 or visit manshiptheatre.org.
Beneath The Balconies
The Iberia Preservation Alliance and the New Iberia Main Street Program will host vocal, musical and dance performances along the street during the 12th annual New Iberia Beneath the Balconies, beginning at noon Sunday, Oct. 23. Admission is free. Call (337) 298-7964.