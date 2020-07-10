For LSU football fans, 2019 was a season to remember. Artist Dan Duffy is letting the Tiger faithful celebrate it — and every victory that came before that championship season.
Letter by letter, number by number, Duffy has hand-written every LSU win in history to form an image of Tiger Stadium on a new print.
Starting with the 26-0 win over the Natchez Athletic Club on Nov. 30, 1894, and ending with the 42-25 triumph in the national championship game over Clemson University on Jan. 13, Duffy has captured all 812 Tiger football triumphs to depict the exterior of the stadium’s north end zone.
“It was the arches that really just got to me,” Duffy said, referencing the signature architectural element around the top of the stadium.
The letters and numbers fill the stadium facade as well the trees, tailgating tents and even the crowd milling about.
A lifelong resident of the Philadelphia area, Duffy has no ties to LSU. He has, however, developed an artistic niche, using text as the basis for creating visual imagery of cities, musicians, skylines, athletes and sports venues. He started 11 years ago, inspired by the desire to impress a woman.
His then-girlfriend and now his wife, Jess, was a big Philadelphia Phillies fan, and the Phillies has won the 2008 World Series. Duffy, a magazine graphic designer, went back to his art school training in pointillism — using dots to create larger images. Replacing the dots with letters and numbers, he wrote out all 162 regular-season games, the playoffs and World Series to create the image of relief pitcher Brad Lidge falling to his knees in celebration after the final out.
“She liked it. She was, like, ‘This would be a great gift. You should get prints,’” Duffy said. “It was her idea the next summer home opening weekend. We went down there with prints rolled up in a rubber band. We showed people and sold them right there in the parking lots. People liked them.”
The poster was a bigger hit than Duffy could have imagined. Jess married him, and he turned this into a full-time occupation he calls Art of Words.
After LSU won the championship game, Duffy began researching images of Tiger Stadium and settled on one that caught his eye.
It wasn’t hard to come up with all the victories. Figuring out how to create the image using only those letters and numbers was trickier.
After typing all of the text on his computer, the number of pages told him how big the lettering had to be to fill the 16-by-20-inch canvas.
“It always is one of the big challenges of making this by hand,” Duffy said. “If you mess up, there’s really nothing you can do about it. I’ll write out all the letters first really light, and then I’ll go back in and color. I try to make sure I get first things first.”
As much as Duffy would have liked to have had the image ready for sale shortly after the national championship game, that wasn’t possible.
It took him 150 hours stretched out over more than a month to create the image, Duffy said, a process complicated by Jess being pregnant with their second child, who was born in late June. Getting the licensing necessary to sell items with LSU’s logo added to the delay.
He hopes the unique nature of his artwork makes up for how long it took to get the $49.99 print to market.
“One of the things I wanted to go for was the fact that multiple generations can spend time looking through and finding a game they went to together or the first game they ever went to and spend some time together looking at the piece and have it be more than visual but share some memories,” Duffy said. “It’s something I didn’t know about when I started making these things, but people have told me, ‘Listen, we love to spend time looking at this,’ and not just because it’s cool to look at but because they get to remember those times.”