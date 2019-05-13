Laine Hardy will compete this weekend in the top three to be the next American Idol.
But first, he is visiting his home state of Louisiana this week to go back to his roots.
From an early morning meeting with Governor John Bel Edwards to a hometown parade and parade, Hardy has a packed schedule. Follow everything live here.
The parade will begin at 5:10 p.m. at the Livingston Post Office, located at 29728 South Frost, and ends at the entrance of the Livingston Parish Fairgrounds at 19869 Fairgrounds Road.
PARADE ROUTE
*Will travel down 63 to 190. Left on 190. Will finish at *ENTRANCE* to LP Fairgrounds
Immediately following the parade, expect a concert headlined by Livingston Parish’s Laine Hardy starting at 6:30 p.m.
