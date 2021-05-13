After releasing his debut album in 2020 and being unable to tour to promote it, country artist Drew Parker is itching to play his new songs in front of live audiences.
“People are ready for live music again,” Parker said. “And I think people are ready for good country music again.”
To promote his album, “While You’re Gone,” Parker hit the road this month with high-energy star Cody Johnson. On Saturday, Parker and Johnson will stop at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales for a sold-out show.
Parker’s label, Warner Music Nashville, released his collection of seven songs last fall. His style recalls the music Parker was raised on — Keith Whitley, Alan Jackson and other 1980s and ’90s artists. Listening to those talents, Parker learned how to craft lyrics that were sly and witty. These songs are more than they might appear at first listen.
“I always thought they were clever and smart once-in-a-lifetime ideas,” he said. “You would hear a song and think, ‘You can never do that again.’ Because it was one of those ideas that was so much higher above the rest. I feel like I’m chasing that.”
On his debut album, Parker turns a few memorable phrases. In “All the Beers,” he sings that partying all night after a hard day’s work “might not be your cup of sweet tea.”
His first single, “While You’re Gone,” is told through the voice of man in disbelief that the woman he loves has left. He says he’ll wait for her while he drinks a cheap gas station beer, for which Parker has created a smart shorthand, calling it a BP PBR.
“It’s a serious sad song, but it has a comical element to it,” he said.
Parker grew up in a small Georgia town and found his twangy baritone voice singing in church. He enjoyed it so much that, as a 12-year-old, he convinced his parents to buy sound equipment and help him tour to perform at churches across the southeast.
As he grew up, Parker wanted to emulate those '80s and ’90s country artists he admired. He learned to play guitar and moved on to playing pizza joints and anywhere else he could book a date.
“Then I thought maybe I should try to do this all the time,” he said. “I just sang in front of as many people as I could.”
Parker went to school to become an X-ray technician, a move his mother encouraged. It paid off when he moved to Nashville in 2015. Working in the medical field at night gave Parker plenty of time to write songs during the day.
Before signing a recording deal, Parker earned writing credits on Luke Combs’ “1, 2 Many,” “Lonely One” and “Nothing Like You.” He was also part of the team that wrote Jake Owen’s No. 1 hit “Homemade.”
Writing songs that made the charts proved to record labels Parker could craft a hit and earned him a deal as a performer. Now Parker has to decide which songs to record himself and which to pass along to others.
“At this point, it’s a little more tough,” he said. “I have to make sure it’s something I want to sing as an artist, depending on what the lyrical content of the song is.”
When Parker joined the Cody Johnson tour, it was his first time hitting the road since his daughter was born last year. It was tough leaving his family to tour, but playing on stage is one way of setting a good example, he said.
“I want to show my kids that you can chase your dreams,” Parker said. “I want her to be able to chase hers.”