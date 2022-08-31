They used to call it Tiger Island, but these days it's Morgan City, a quintessential Cajun town surrounded by a variety of Louisiana waters — rivers, swamps and a large lake. The tiger lore dates back to the early 1800s when surveyors named the area for a particular kind of large wild cat found there.
The city is nestled in the crook of the Atchafalaya, small but mighty.
In local parlance, many say it's located “right in the middle of everywhere,” about an hour and a half away from Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Lafayette. From fishing and hunting to shrimp and petroleum, Morgan City has all the Cajun culture one could ask for.
“Most people just drive by and don’t see the true beauty of the area,” Carrie Stansbury, the executive director of the Cajun Coast Visitors and Convention Bureau, said.
With a population of around 11,000, the city’s claim to fame is the Shrimp and Petroleum Festival. The celebration occurs every Labor Day weekend, from Thursday to Monday, and is the oldest chartered harvest festival in the state.
“It is hard to believe that here in little old Morgan City, such a monumental event began,” Hailee Thomas, the festival’s executive director, said. “Although it has taken on many different changes throughout its rich history, year after year it serves as a testament to this community.”
This year, residents and visitors will celebrate the 87th Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival with activities like music in Lawrence Park, fireworks on the river and carnival rides. One event, the blessing of the fleet, has remained throughout the festival’s 87-year history. Thomas says this tradition is a time to pray for a safe and successful shrimp and oil season. It includes a water parade and a Champagne toast between the king and queen’s vessels.
When the city’s streets aren’t filled with carnival rides and arts and crafts vendors, visitors can enjoy a swamp tour with Captain Caviar, a bite to eat at Rita Mae’s Kitchen, a visit to Brownell Memorial Park & Carillon Tower or a walk along the flood wall (better known as the sea wall) on Front Street.
Elisabeth Chiasson, the current St. Mary Parish Chamber of Commerce president, said the Brownell Memorial Park & Carillon Tower in particular has a surprising fan favorite for visitors: moss. Though locals may not see the beauty in it, Chiasson says visitors from other places often fall in love with the feathery, beard-like moss.
"We had a lady stuff it in her purse,” she said.
The city’s downtown area, where the sea wall is located, is a certified main street community, which is a part of a national network of main street communities. The brightly colored buildings and cobblestone pathways allow visitors to indulge in a quaint, New Orleans-esque experience. Some local favorites in the area are Wildflower Boutique, Cafe Jojo’s, Southern Roots Salon and Spa and Shannon Hardware.
The city also has an array of activities to do on the water, including paddling, fishing, kayaking and boating — all accessible through the Victor Guarisco Lake End Park Campground and Marina.
Morgan City is also home to the “Mr. Charlie” Rig Museum, the first transportable, submersible drilling rig. According to Chiasson, “Mr. Charlie” was the first rig to drill in, what was considered at the time, deep water. Its success was the catalyst to Morgan City’s title as the birthplace of offshore drilling.
Aside from its Cajun food and Southern charm, the people are what make Morgan City special. Strangers become friends over a bowl of gumbo or a slice of king cake.
“My favorite thing has become the people,” Chiasson said, “Just the community we have.”
For more information on the Shrimp and Petroleum Festival and the city of Morgan City, visit www.cajuncoast.com. Festival weekend kicks off Thursday, Sept. 1 and ends Monday, Sept. 5 with the last band performance from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event includes an arts and crafts fair, a 5K run, the Blessing of the Fleet, a parade, fireworks on the river, a carnival, car show, children's parade and lots of music.