I met Smith Willis at McDonald’s for our weekly breakfast gathering on Monday, and after we were seated for a few moments, my 86-year-old neighbor says, “Do you see that old gal over there? She keeps looking at me. She’s as old as dirt."
“Maybe she knows you, Smith,” I replied. "We have lived a long time and, let’s face it, old buddy, a lot of people have walked in and out of our lives."
He took a sip of coffee and said, “She sure doesn’t look familiar, probably just thinks she knows me.”
He put a mouth full of pancakes in his mouth and mumbled something about my recently turning age 80. “You’re going to fool around and catch up with me one day,” he said.
“Well, we may be over the hill, Smith. But I think it’s been a good ride. What do you think?”
He didn’t answer my question but said the woman in the booth across the restaurant was still looking at him.
“Perhaps you are wrong, Smith. Maybe she’s just reading the signs promoting the meals here. They are all around us.”
He pointed his fork at me and said, “I know she is looking at me, and it bothers me. I’ve got a good mind to go over there and speak to (her).”
“Don’t make a scene, Smith. Please.”
“I don’t have to, neighbor. The old bag is coming to our table.”
Sure enough, she had left her booth and was standing before us.
“I am sorry," she said, looking at Smith. “I think we may have attended the same school. It’s a small world.”
“Couldn’t be," Smith said. “I’m from California. I’m not a native of this city, lady. And I’m obviously much younger than you are.”
That didn’t set well with the woman. "Well. that’s where I’m from, old man,” she said. “California. I went to UCLA."
"When did you graduate?” Smith asked.
"In 1955."
“UCLA? Shucks, you were in my class!" Smith exclaimed.
She looked at my neighbor more closely and then grinned, “I could have been. What did you teach?”
She left.
“I guess she got you there, friend,” I said.
Smith was laughing.
"We have lived a long time and, let’s face it, old buddy, a lot of people have walked in and out of our lives.”
“I said that, Smith.”
He grinned, got up from the booth and with a twinkle in his eyes said, “I’ll see you next week.”
— Stoker lives in Baton Rouge
Advocate readers may submit stories of about 500 words to The Human Condition at features@theadvocate.com or The Advocate, Living, 10705 Rieger Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70809. There is no payment, and stories will be edited. Authors should include their city of residence, and, if writing about yourself, a photo.