'Rocky Horror' at TBR
Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's production of "The Rocky Horror Show," in the Studio Theatre, 7155 Florida Blvd. Opening night, Friday, Oct. 21, is sold out. Other dates are Saturday, Oct. 22; Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 27-30. Tickets are $25-$35 by visiting theatrebr.org.
Recital at LSU
Taiwanese-American violinist Richard Lin will join collaborative pianist Chih-Yi Chen in a recital of classic string works at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, in the LSU School of Music Recital Hall, Dalrymple Drive. Admission is free. For more information, visit cmda.lsu.edu.
In West Baton Rouge
West Baton Rouge, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen, has scheduled several upcoming events: "Angela Gregory: A Legacy Chiseled in Stone — LPB Documentary Film Screening" at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18; the annual “Merry-Not-Scary Halloween” at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21; and the Birthing and Wellness Past & Present: Women’s Retreat Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28-29. For more information, call (225) 336-2422 or visit westbatonrougemuseum.org.
Kyiv City Ballet
Tickets are on sale for a performance by the Kyiv City Ballet at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S. College Drive, Lafayette. Tickets are $25-$50 by visiting pasaonline.org or ticketmaster.com.
Lafayette Nutcracker
Tickets are on sale for the Lafayette Ballet Theatre's performances of "The Nutcracker" at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, in the Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S. College Drive, Lafayette. Tickets are $32-$60 by visiting heymanncenter.com/event/the-nutcracker or ticketmaster.com.
Spirits fundraiser
Tickets are on sale for Louisiana’s Old State Capitol sixth annual Spirits of Louisiana fundraiser from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Old Capitol, 100 North Blvd. Attendees must be age 21 or older. Tickets are $85 by visiting louisianaoldstatecapitol.org/exhibits-events/spirits.
'Rocky Horror' in Hammond
Southeastern Louisiana University’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts, 220 E. Thomas St., Covington, will host two screenings of the cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at 9 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21 and 22. VIP tickets are $25. All other tickets are $20 by calling (985) 549-2787.