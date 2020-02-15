Jan. 13, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome: The date and location will live in eternal glory for LSU football fans. It meant something more to Dante Hebert.
The stadium, where the Tigers’ won the national championship victory, was the finish line for Herbert's personal quest.
On that day, the fifth-year LSU mechanical engineering student from Lafayette, completed a five-day, 131-mile run along the Mississippi River levee from Tiger Stadium to the Superdome. He did it to raise money for Team Gleason, created by former New Orleans Saints player Steve Gleason to assist people who also have ALS.
The timing of the run and its starting and finishing lines were no accident.
“I figure it was something good for the state — LSU football, New Orleans Saints football and tie it all together and actually make a difference,” Hebert said. “My mom (Angel Hebert) was diagnosed with breast cancer in May. That was a reality check for us and made me want to do something to make a change in this world somehow.”
Hebert initially thought he’d run along roads, but that can be dangerous. He learned about Louis Mykoff, who had made similar runs over the years he called the Red Crescent Run, also raising money for ALS. His route was along the levee, which is a longer but safer route.
It would be a tremendous challenge — running at least a marathon on four consecutive days and about a half-marathon on the final day.
A state runner-up high school wrestler, Hebert only started distance running two years ago and had run one marathon before embarking on this odyssey.
His parents and some friends agreed to accompany him for most of the run, providing food, water and moral support, driving him home to sleep instead of camping along the way. His father, John, ran the first and last five miles with him most days and ran the final 11 miles alongside him; his twin brother, Dakota, rode a bicycle with him for much of the journey.
Except for rain on the third day, the weather cooperated.
“The hardest miles were the first five and the last five every day, besides the last day when I saw the finish,” Hebert said. “That third day with the muddy miles were the only ones where I wanted to give up. They were the only ones that really dragged on.”
The levee route alternated between verdant, wooded sections and industrial plants, where Hebert had to stop and get permission to pass through. It was never turned down, though he sometimes had to reroute to River Road to avoid industrial equipment that blocked his way.
When he reached the Superdome at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 13, gameday, he joined his supporters, which included friends Scott Holmes and Kenneth Elliott, at the statue of Gleason famously blocking an Atlanta Falcons punt in the Saints’ first game in their home stadium following the devastation of Hurricane Katrina.
Hebert reached his initial goal of $5,000 for Team Gleason and has increased the goal to $7,500. Donations are accepted at teamgleason.rallybound.org/endurance/redcrescentrun?tab=MyPage&fbclid=IwAR1QlNWTDawJNOBx0o8ulagsDbzmgkvDXNUVe5rmkxle2HiQpfPmg2p2Uy8.
Hebert said he has benefited from the experience.
“The entire thing will change your perspective on life and what you want to do with it,” he said. “The run itself, it’s eye-opening as to what you’re capable of. Being out there five, six, even seven hours a day just going and not stopping, it shows what I’m athletically capable of, what I can push myself to do.
“On the other side of that, all the stories I got, people telling me, family members, friends, neighbors, having them support me, having them appreciate me making an impact is something I’ll never forget, and it’s something I’m hoping I can continue to contribute to in life.”