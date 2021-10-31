The slow creep of fall weather in south Louisiana always puts me in a melancholy mood. The waning afternoon light has a way of transporting me back to my youth in 1970s' St. Martinville.
It was on cool fall days that as a child of 8 or 9, I’d accompany my Cajun-French speaking grandmother to the cemetery to prepare the tombs of our many deceased relatives. The cemetery was located only a few blocks from our homes, where my family lived next door to my widowed grandmother. My grandfather passed away well before my birth, when my father was only 17.
Such close proximity helped my father shepherd MawMaw through the changing linguistic landscape which characterized this era in Acadiana history when Cajun-French was being completely supplanted by the English.
Nonetheless, MawMaw held tenaciously to her religious, linguistic and cultural traditions.
With the approach of La Toussaint’s (All Saints’ Day), a plethora of tasks needed to be accomplished to ready the tombs for the big day.
After getting off the bus from a full day at school, MawMaw and I would walk the two blocks up the street to the cemetery with brooms, brushes and buckets in tow.
I had the task of sweeping away all the leaves and spiderwebs that had accumulated on my relatives' above-ground crypts over the past year. This was often difficult since I wasn’t much taller than the top of the sepulcher itself.
Hauling water from the strategically located water taps was also an assignment that fell to me. MawMaw then mixed a concoction of cleaning products which we used to scrub the tombs until they glistened blindingly white in the setting autumnal sun.
Because there was my grandfather, my great-uncle and my great-grandparents’ tombs to prepare, it sometimes took MawMaw and me a week or two of afternoon trips to complete the task.
Such trips often entailed visiting the tombs of lesser-known relatives whose graves were scattered to the far bounds of the cemetery. MawMaw, in her Cajun-French, would explain how each was related to our family.
Frequently, we’d recite aloud a Je Vous Salue Marie (Hail Mary) or a Notre Père (Our Father) which I had learned by religiously watching the French language rosary televised throughout Acadiana at 5:30 a.m. right before MawMaw’s favorite program, "Passe Partout."
Every so often, when the brilliance of the tomb’s whitewash had faded too much, my dad was called in to repaint. This required us kids to give up our Saturday morning cartoons and lend him a hand. My father always made us clean the rollers and brushes he’d used to paint the tombs. The white paint stayed under my nails for days after.
A big production was made of ordering chrysanthemums from the florist. The right color and size of the mums arrangement for each particular relative was important. Placing the flower arrangements at each tomb had to be accomplished sometime during the day of Nov. 1 so that all would be beautiful during the blessing of the graves’ ceremony.
Kids were given the day off from school in observation of the feast and the day usually culminated with a candlelight affair conducted by the parish priest around the cemetery’s huge central cross with the affixed life-sized Jesus statue. The flickering candlelight reflecting off the white tombs gave all an ethereal air.
I regret that my own children, who grew up many miles away from St. Martin Parish, never experienced La Toussaint the way I did as a child. Such a singular tradition helped me to discover my family history, get to know my grandmother and learn to speak French.
One day when my children give me grandkids of my own, I shall make it my mission to transmit these traditions to them.
— LaViolette lives in Port Allen