Food is simple. Ingredients are singular. The real magic occurs when food is chopped, combined, stirred or simmered to create a recipe. The ingredients become fused, much like the people who eat them.
Food has the ability to reflect the blended history of those it has nourished. The passing down of recipes is a window into family history and memories for current and future generations to cherish and continue.
Sara Landreneau Kleinpeter, of Baton Rouge, grew up working for her dad's small catering company, Cajun Faire, in Washington, Louisiana. One of her favorite recipes to cook is his crawfish pasta, which includes a cream sauce with pasta, bell peppers, onions and crawfish. Her dad, Dwight Landreneau, worked for the LSU AgCenter, but he always had a knack for entertaining. So, he created a catering company out of the back of his van, which the family called, "Vanna Blue," Kleinpeter said.
"My parents put us in braces and Catholic school with his small catering company," Kleinpeter said. "We were his employees, and in return, we got a good Catholic education and straight teeth."
Food often speaks to a family’s heritage, ethnic origins, culture and other influences along the way.
Cindy Marino, a retired teacher who married into an Italian family in Morgan City, tried for years to recreate her mother-in-law’s beloved three-layer, rectangular red velvet cake recipe. Everyone in the family got a red velvet cake for birthdays and special occasions. Many have tried the cake, including Kleinpeter, whose sister, Lauren, is married to Marino's son, Joe.
"I've had the red velvet cake over and over again, and I love it," Kleinpeter said.
Marino said she always tried to make the cake, and it was good, but it was never like the one her mother-in-law, Rosie Marino, made. The same was so for other family members, and they couldn’t figure out why.
“She would tell us, ‘I’m getting old, so y’all need to learn how to make it because my babies can’t go without red velvet cake,’” Marino said of her mother-in-law, Rosie. “When she died, I took the cake pan, thinking that would make the difference, and it didn’t,” Marino said.
About four years ago, Marino learned from another family member that she had missed a critical step in preparing the red velvet cake batter. She had been mixing the vinegar and baking soda into the batter rather than folding it in with the other mixed ingredients. If the ingredients are mixed in, the cake flattens.
By making the red velvet cake and other recipes, Marino honors her mother-in-law because she knows Rosie wanted to make sure that the recipes didn’t stop with her.
“We always make sure we do what she did because it brings back his (her husband's) time with her. It brings back his childhood and the traditions that they had because that’s all you have left when your parents are gone,” Marino said.
Michele Ezell, from Lafayette, also keeps her husband’s family recipes in her cooking repertoire — particularly, his grandmother’s lasagna and caramel cake.
Both dishes are at the heart of family holiday traditions.
“I videotaped her making the caramel cake and kept making it over and over with her until I got it right. She would watch me make it and couldn’t help but getting her hands in it,” Ezell said.
Meagan Whitten, a family and consumer sciences teacher of 11 years, was born in Baton Rouge and always loved spending time with her grandparents, helping out in the kitchen making homemade ice cream or rolling cabbage rolls for their New Year's dinner.
Whitten has done her best to gather the magic of the food that makes up so much of her family lore by creating a cookbook for her family members with recipes from aunts, uncles, grandmas and great-grandmas.
“Your whole family line, as long as those recipes are continued to be passed down, you’re able to share parts of those people who aren't able to be here,” she said.
Whitten now recreates dishes with her son, Henry, 5, to pass on the legacy of her relatives.
“I like the idea that food can help bring people down memory lane,” she said.
Whitten says that though Henry will never know her great-grandmother, she can share her with him by making her great-grandmother's recipes with him and her grandmother.
Whitten says her great-grandma's sweet roll recipe was particularly difficult to pass down because she measured the ingredients with her hands. Nevertheless, Whitten still tries to make it, though everyone always says, “Oh, it’s good, but it’s not quite like MuMu's."