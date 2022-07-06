Last week, Louisiana contestant Ralyn Johnson advanced to the top 8 on Fox's "So You Think You Can Dance," but fans will have to wait until next week to see a new episode.
That's because tonight the network is re-airing "The Dancers Dozen," this season's fifth episode, which originally aired June 22.
On the bright side for those who missed it, viewers can not only see Walker dancer Johnson at 8 p.m., but also Slidell's Virginia Crouse, who'll perform prior to being eliminated at the end of the hour.
"The top 12 dancers have made it to the first studio show of the season. Dancers showcase their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking and more. They also work with world-renowned choreographers and compete each week in a variety of styles, with brand-new twists and turns introduced into the competition," the episode synopsis states.
The re-airing is due to the Fouth of July holiday, according to Fox publicity coordinator Kylie Elliot, who added that all the network's series are repeats. Originals will return next week, she said.
For more information, go to https://www.fox.com/so-you-think-you-can-dance/.