It's one of those things that divides us, like cranberry sauce, yeah or nay; or that one we've covered previously, pro-potato salad in the gumbo or no, never, EVER.
What's your stance on the slaw?
"I don’t actually like coleslaw. I sub it for extra toast when I order at Cane’s," said Todd Graves, founder of Raising Cane's during an innocent Q&A about his reign as grand marshal in Baton Rouge's "Wearin' of the Green" Parade on Saturday.
So Graves, who makes millions off his fast-food chicken finger, Texas toast and coleslaw meals, ironically, doesn't eat the shredded cabbage-mayo-and-seasonings concoction.
On the flip side, that Alabama guy who LSU fans love to hate, Nick Saban, reportedly orders extra slaw. At least that's what the Tiger faithful have been known to spout off when tossing insults that ex-LSU football coach's way.
Nick Saban orders extra coleslaw at Cane's. #CollegeGameday #BEATBAMA #ALLforLSU pic.twitter.com/t1U3qpXegk— Clint Self (@clintself) November 5, 2016
But does Saban stand alone with his slaw? And what are some other popular substitutions diners make when answering the familiar question, "Chicken chicken chicken, what combo you pickin’?"
We'd like to know if you're Team Toast Todd or Team Slaw Saban, and any other items you opt-out of when getting your Cane's fix (lemonade vs. iced tea, maybe?). Email your comments (and/or favorite slaw recipes) to jbergeron@theadvocate.com and look for a follow-up to this tasty tale in the coming days.