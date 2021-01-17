This pandemic quarantine is really hard on all of us extroverts.
We thrive in the presence of people, friends, family, even acquaintances and friends of friends. We just seem to collect people. I know that I do.
And boy do I miss all of my people. I just like running into them at the post office and the laundry. And church.
Well, I don’t get out much during these days of pandemic pandemonium. Just to be cautious, my groceries are delivered. I occasionally make a hurried dash in and quickly out of the drugstore. I enjoy pleasant exchanges with the store cashier and Stephanie and Kristy at the pharmacy. But those brief, encounters are just not enough for this gregarious soul.
Meanwhile, back at home, sequestered, I look forward to the newspaper delivery every morning. I can see what is still going on in the world. What good deeds the ladies from the homemakers clubs are performing. If the sports teams and the arts are still flourishing. The grocery store ads do tempt me.
Next, I turn to the obits … checking … I am not there. Good.
However, in this time of sickness and death, sadly so many are. Some are friends, friends of friends and acquaintances, perfect strangers.
There in the lineup of the dearly departed, are people of all races and genders. Side by side. No discrimination, brothers and sisters and neighbors, all children of God now in their heavenly homes.
That brings me to this point. Their obituaries. While I have read some colorful and interesting obituaries that offer a little glimpse into their lives and deaths that brought the now deceased to this point, I have found that some obits are mostly a little dry and colorless. Why do so many say the same thing? He/she loved spending time knitting, gardening, fishing and hunting and cooking with their families. Really? They enjoyed spending time with the grands. Really, what were they going to say? “I surely enjoyed my time with those little wrecking balls.”
So lately, with time on my hands during these COVID-19 days, I decided to write my own obituary … in the first person. Not that I want it put to use for many, many more years. But when the time comes, for anyone who would like to document my life in the newspaper, I have placed a typed copy in the bottom drawer of my desk. Folder marked Susan’s obit. The contents of which shall remain unpublished until I slide through the pearly gates.
Now to find a photographer who will take an attractive coffin topper glamour shot.
— Seale lives in Hammond