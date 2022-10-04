Make no mistake, Baton Rouge is home to some pretty exquisite real estate. Whether you're looking for Southern charm or grand luxury, the city has a variety of options. Check out these homes on the Baton Rouge real estate market, listed from $1 million to almost $5 million. Details and photographs about the homes below were provided by listing agents.
22111 Rabbit Run Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70817
$3.45 million
Manicured gardens, four masonry fireplaces and a home theater. What more is there to ask for? Apparently, in this house, a whole lot more.
This property sits on a 13.63-acre lot nestled within Mallard Lakes. The listing explains that no expense was spared and no detail was overlooked in the house. With one look at the pictures, we believe it.
The interiors of the home include French flagstone floors, antique cypress beams, a curved staircase with hand-forged wrought iron railings and 13-inch, wide-plank, heart of pine flooring throughout. The outdoor space includes a kitchen, fireplace, pool and hot tub. With a 20% down payment, the estimated monthly payment is $19,747 with a 30-year fixed loan.
Key details
- 4 beds
- 5.5 baths
- 9,241 square feet/$373 per square foot
- 13.63-acre lot
- 3-car garage
- 185 days on market
6122 Chandler Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70808
$1.185 million
From the outside, this looks like a quintessential, ranch-style home. On the inside, it's modern and sophisticated, yet still cozy. The property boasts antique cypress beams in the kitchen and dining areas, white oak floors, custom white oak cabinets, the "cutest half bath you've seen," three walk-in closets in the primary suite, a den and a guest suite. With a 20% down payment, the estimated monthly payment is $6,803 with a 30-year fixed loan.
P.S. Take a look at the bathroom in the primary suite.
Key details
- 5 beds
- 4.5 baths
- 3,979 square feet / $298 per square foot
- 0.36-acre lot
- 90 days on market
2875 E. Lakeshore Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70808
$1.5 million
One look at the outside of this house, and we're sold. Or, rather, the house is sold.
The inside is just as stunning as the outside, with stained glass, 11-foot ceilings, pine plank floors, and views of the LSU lake from every room. The double garage includes a guest house above. The listing states that the property is "one of the most iconic houses on the lakes." With a 20% down payment, the estimated monthly payment is $8,683 with a 30-year fixed loan.
Key details
- 2 beds
- 2 baths
- 2,890 square feet / $519 per square foot
- 0.66-acre lot
- 166 days on market