St. George meeting
WHAT: Presentation on the budget of proposed city of St. George, hosted by the Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26
WHERE: East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
INFO: President Nancy Curry, (225) 315-1206, or email fgbrca@gmail.com
DETAILS: LSU professors James Richardson and Jared Llorens will present and explain the results of their budget study. Presentations will focus on budget compilations of proponents and opponents of the proposed city to give a clearer idea of how the income and expenses for St. George were determined. Those attending will be given an opportunity to ask questions pertaining to the finances.
United Way event
WHAT: Shoe Station is partnering with United Way for the “Every Step, Every Community” initiative
WHERE: Shoe Station stores
INFORMATION: shoestation.com
DETAILS: This year-long program will include a $10,000 charitable donation from the company, as well as collection bins in each location where consumers can donate new and gently used shoes to United Way organizations in their communities. Consumers will also have an opportunity to register to win a $10,000 cash prize. In addition, for each pair of new or lightly worn shoes a customer brings in, Shoe Station will give that customer a $1 voucher to be used towards certain in-store purchases. If the $10,000 cash prize winner decides to donate their $10,000 prize to United Way, Shoe Station will match it with an additional $10,000 donation.