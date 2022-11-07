Usually at a birthday dinner, the song "Happy Birthday" is sung by friends and family members. Now, at Rouj Creole, a robot carries the tune — but, fair warning, the birthday song may not sound like you'd expect a robot singing "Happy birthday" would sound, as it's more like a choir than Rosey the Robot on the Jetsons.
Bella Bot, a Restaurant Robot by RobotLAB, will be serving drinks, bussing tables and singing "Happy Birthday" during a 30-day free trial at the restaurant, which is a part of City Group Hospitality. Right now, the robot has been there for about two weeks, and customers and staff are pleased with her capabilities.
"I'm not trying to replace people," said Stephen Hightower, City Group Hospitality's executive vice president and CEO. "I'm using it as a time saver for servers to get more time with their guests. We pride ourselves on those relationships."
Rouj Creole employees affectionately call the robot Bella, of course, whose interface is a kitten. Her face is a touch screen with eyes, eyebrows, whiskers and a nose. People can pet Bella, and she'll say, "Thank you." If she's not in use, you'll find her sleeping with her eyes closed. She will also ask people to stop touching her if the touching goes on too long.
Hightower explained that he was initially dismissive of the robot when it was presented at the Louisiana Restaurant Association Convention. Then, he realized that the Bella Bot could help with the post-pandemic labor shortage, as she can't call in sick or not show up to a shift.
The robot has four tray sets that can hold multiple dishes and drinks, and it is programmed with the floor plan of the dining room. She can also move as fast as a human can walk.
"Bella has complete panoramic sensors. So if anything comes in her way from any direction, she will stop, and she’ll kindly ask you to move," Newchurch said. "She's not really good with stemware, so wineglasses and martini glasses don’t really work, but any cocktail or gin and tonic — she’ll bring that right to the table."
Both Newchurch and Hightower value Bella's ability to serve as a busser or deliver drinks when staff is short because, according to Hightower, "three or four minutes in the restaurant business is huge."
Hightower said he's leaning toward keeping Bella around, and he wants to try her out at City Slice, another City Group Hospitality restaurant.
"We're committed to the relationship and the guest service," Hightower said, "If this is the way to do it, it's a win for us."