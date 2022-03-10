We've all seen the memes. They look like common objects — houseplants, a roll of bathroom tissue, a human hand — until a knife sliced through them reveals … oh, my God, it's cake!
The phenomenon that is "things that look like something else, but are indeed cake" is now a Netflix competition series and Louisiana, known for its bakers, can root for contestant Nina Maria Charles in its first season.
"Deception is the name of the game for the world’s most talented bakers who will compete to create hyper-realistic cakes that look exactly like everyday objects — with cash on the line," the show synopsis says. "But are they good enough to deceive a panel of celebrity judges … and you?"
Carencro baker and "Is It Cake?" contestant Charles hopes so, in fact, she prays so.
"I want to say I have a natural ability to kind of look at something and be like, 'Oh, I can duplicate that' and pretty much figure it out," she says. "So there's not really any strategy going into it. It's more like a prayer and a hope that the way I see it, it will come out that way."
In the eight-episode first season, nine contestants are in the running for a grand prize of $50,000. Each 40-minute episode features three of those bakers creating a cake depicting an item in a specified category, then hiding that confection among four or five of the corresponding real items, and finally, seeing if the judges can decipher which one's the cake. Each episode's winner stands to pocket up to $10,000.
And who are the lucky dogs, er celebrity judges, who get to watch these cake artists at work, check out the finished products and pig out on sponge and icing afterward?
Among the panel this season are Rebecca Black, Heidi Gardner, Brittany Broski, Bobby Moynihan, Michael Yo, Arturo Castro, King Princess, Loni Love and Fortune Feimster, with a special guest appearance by "Queer Eye's" Karamo Brown.
Sounds like a party, doesn't it?
Well, it's one invitation Charles says she was slow to accept.
"They (show casting personnel) found me on social media. They left a few messages and I kind of ignored them," she recalls. "Then I finally called her back. I just kind of went with the flow."
That was March 2021, and following a rise through the casting process, Charles was headed to California in June for the month-long filming at a studio outside of Los Angeles.
Look for Joseph and the rest of the contestants to be introduced in the season premiere, and for the owner of Nina Bakes Cakes to compete in the second episode. And that's all she's saying about that (per show regulations, i.e. no spoilers).
All eight episodes will be available starting at 2 a.m. Friday, March 18, on the streaming platform.
Until then, the multi-talented Joseph will be juggling her Carencro bakery and her food truck, Nina Creole.
The specialties at both Nina's?
"I do the big, seven-tier, eight-tier wedding cakes," Joseph, 41 and single, says. "And I do floral cupcake bouquets around Valentine's and Mother's Day."
As for the food truck, it's "eggrolls with different Creole stuffings."
Joseph has launched both businesses since her move back to Louisiana 2½ years ago after living in Dallas for 15 years, where she worked as an analyst for Citigroup, Verizon and Liberty Mutual.
Joseph's baking sideline actually began in Dallas in 2016, but as a ful-fledged business really took off back in her hometown, she says.
"I think it's everybody knowing everybody, word of mouth, you know? Someone had posted on social media, 'Who can make a lemon-blueberry cheesecake cake?' Somebody tagged me. It kind of blew up from there."
But creating hyper-realistic cakes, or any kind of decorated cake at all didn't come without some trial and error, the Louisiana baker admits.
"I had memories of my mom and aunt making cakes for me when I was younger and I wanted to replicate that for my nephew, who is also my Godchild. And the first cake was like an absolute failure. It sucked; it was so bad.
"I had no clue what I was doing. It was embarassing at the party. The next year, I did the research, a cake with Snoopy on top of his little house or whatever," she says.
"I posted it and everybody kind of went crazy for it. 'Well do you do cakes?' 'Oh yeah, that'll be me.' And the business started."