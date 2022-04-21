pets+paddle

With a high of 84 in the weather forecast for Saturday, why not cool off with your pet on University Lakes? It's for a good cause — Friends of the Animals.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

If you'd like to canoe or paddle board across  University Lakes with your pet, Saturday is the day.

BREC Outdoor Adventure will hold its annual Pets & Paddle event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Milford Wampold Memorial Park. Cost is a $10 donation to Friends of the Animals.

BREC also will provide a wash station to clean your furry friend before leaving the beach.

For more information on BREC's 2022 Pets & Paddle event, visit brec.org/outdooradventure or contact BREC's Outdoor Adventure team at outdooradventure@brec.org or (225) 272-9200.