If you'd like to canoe or paddle board across University Lakes with your pet, Saturday is the day.
BREC Outdoor Adventure will hold its annual Pets & Paddle event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Milford Wampold Memorial Park. Cost is a $10 donation to Friends of the Animals.
BREC also will provide a wash station to clean your furry friend before leaving the beach.
For more information on BREC's 2022 Pets & Paddle event, visit brec.org/outdooradventure or contact BREC's Outdoor Adventure team at outdooradventure@brec.org or (225) 272-9200.