When is a banquet ballroom more than a big room filled with tables and chairs?
When it is the over-the-top extravaganza that is Dining By Design, a gala benefiting the Cypress Springs Mercedarian Prayer Center and ministry of Sister Dulce Maria.
The evening pairs area florists and designers with six national and four local chefs who work together to create a dining experience like no other.
From lily pads and vintage instruments to paint cans and a bamboo cross, the table designers let their imaginations play across long tables on Aug. 18 in the L'Auberge ballroom.
Nature artist Dennis Hargoder recreated a Louisiana scene for his table design, which was centered by a colossal sinker cypress stump complete with hand-carved white egrets.
Gold-leafed lotus lily pads and seed pods, tall iris and foliage all came together in a gilded swamp scene. Nestled among the lily pads that flowed across the table were rose lilies that mimic water lily blooms, accented with twinkling lights.
Opulent red and gold accented with crystal formed the basis for the table crafted by Jake Sibley, of Jake’s on the Avenue in Denham Springs. A golden urn and pedestal brimming with white hydrangea, red roses, bells of Ireland, golden sago fronds and birch branches spanned the table. In crystal globes suspended from branches, red roses were nestled in gold. As a finishing touch, each place setting was anchored by a red charger.
Lea Richardson, of A Cottage Path, used red roses, dendrobium orchids and gold and silver foliage to accent vintage instruments and colorful sheet music in her table creations.
“I was inspired by the old saying, ‘If a man has but two pennies, let him use one to feed the body and the other to feed the soul,’ so my tables were a celebration of God’s gift of music to feed the soul,” said Richardson.
Erin Debosier Tew, of Spaces by Erin Tew, took her table cue from paint. Almost 800 paint sample cards cascaded down the sides of the tablecloth, where on the table top specially labeled Benjamin Moore paint cans topped light poles covered with gossamer fabric. Carpet samples served as place mats.
Milissa Duhé, of Designs by Milissa, incorporated pink Mondial and white Playa Blanca roses in her classically styled tablescape, while Trey and Aimée Marino, of Trey Marino’s Central Florist & Gifts, took their inspiration from the home decor trend of mixed metals. They used pink and white roses and carnations along with white hydrangeas in their tablescape.
Phyllis Brister and Interior Design Associates used fruit to accent a lavish tablescape of gold and red.
For its table design, Bee’s Wedding & Events, of New Orleans, created a rustic cross from bleached bamboo and natural curly willow. Centering the cross was an arrangement white hydrangea, mini calla lilies and roses, nestled in a bed of red roses and burgundy stock.