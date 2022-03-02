Have you ever spent a few hours just cooking for the fun of it?
I had the fortune of getting such an opportunity one recent Sunday. I spent a quiet two hours carefully crafting a new dish from as many ingredients out of my farmers market haul. It was heavenly.
It was a cold day, so I settled in with a radio show, lit a candle and got to work. I wanted to make hand pies with some fresh ground lamb. It won’t take that long to make this recipe, but I was spending extra time deciding what else was going in the pies, how big to cut them, how much to stuff in them, etc. I simply took a little more time with my usual recipe development process.
These rustic little pies came out beautifully. The ingredients paired well with the lamb. I can’t wait to make these again.
My market basket also included a pound of beautiful Brussels sprouts. I find that Brussels sprouts always go well with something sweet. This time, I added some warm chili heat as well. The result was a nicely balanced sweet and spicy side dish.
I hope all of you can spend some calm and intentional time in the kitchen cooking up one of your favorite recipes.
Lamb Hand Pies
Makes 16 small hand pies. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 pound ground lamb
4 tablespoons butter
1 onion, chopped
1 cup sweet potato, diced
1 cup mushrooms, chopped
1 tablespoon flour
¼ cup + 1 tablespoon water
1 tablespoon fresh oregano, minced
1 tablespoon fresh thyme, minced
1 teaspoon cumin
1½ teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
2 premade pie crusts
1 egg
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1. Heat oven to 350 F.
2. In a heavy skillet, brown lamb over medium-high heat. Remove lamb and set aside to drain.
3. In the same skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Sautée onion, sweet potatoes, mushrooms until tender. Stir in lamb.
4. Sprinkle in flour, then stir and add ¼ cup water.
5. Season with herbs, cumin, salt and pepper. Remove from heat.
6. Cut the pie crusts in 5-inch circles, rolling and cutting until all the crust is used.
7. In a small cup, whisk together the egg and 1 tablespoon water.
8. Brush the egg wash around the edges of each crust.
9. Pile about ¼ cup of lamb mixture into the center of each crust. Fold the crust over and press with a fork to seal.
10. Once all the pies are made, poke twice with the fork, brush each one with egg wash and sprinkle kosher salt.
11. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm.
Spicy Brussels Sprouts
Makes 4 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 pound fresh Brussels sprouts
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 green onions, white parts only, finely chopped
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon cane or molasses syrup
1 tablespoon soy sauce
½ teaspoon sugar
1 teaspoon ground ginger
1 teaspoon chili powder
1 teaspoon black pepper
1. Rinse and pull off any loose or damaged leaves on the Brussels sprouts. Trim any stems and cut the sprouts in half.
2. Mince the garlic and green onions.
3. Heat oil over medium heat. Add the onions and garlic and cook until tender.
4. Add the sprouts and stir-fry until they start to turn brown (6 to 7 minutes).
5. Whisk together the syrup, soy sauce, sugar, ginger, chili powder and black pepper. Pour over the sprouts and stir-fry for a few more seconds until coated.
6. Serve warm.