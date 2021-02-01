A hoop decorated with flamingo lights arches across a Spanish Town sidewalk near the decorated front porch of a home on Bungalow Lane, seen Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Despite the cancellation of the Spanish Town Mardi Gras Parade this year because of coronavirus pandemic precautions, the Historic Spanish Town Civic Association is holding a house decorating contest, and already 20 homeowners have signed up, said Mary Jane Marcantel, HSTCA chair. Using the theme 'Pretty in Pink' in a nod to the traditional color for the neighborhood's popular parade, the contest will award $100 to the best decorated house, $75 for second place and $50 for third place. Separately, the Society for the Preservation of Lagniappe in Louisiana, which oversees the annual parade, will reward the three houses it deems best with a coveted wooden pink flamingo.