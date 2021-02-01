BR.wildspanishtowndecorating.adv TS 59.jpg
A hoop decorated with flamingo lights arches across a Spanish Town sidewalk near the decorated front porch of a home on Bungalow Lane, seen Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Despite the cancellation of the Spanish Town Mardi Gras Parade this year because of coronavirus pandemic precautions, the Historic Spanish Town Civic Association is holding a house decorating contest, and already 20 homeowners have signed up, said Mary Jane Marcantel, HSTCA chair. Using the theme 'Pretty in Pink' in a nod to the traditional color for the neighborhood's popular parade, the contest will award $100 to the best decorated house, $75 for second place and $50 for third place. Separately, the Society for the Preservation of Lagniappe in Louisiana, which oversees the annual parade, will reward the three houses it deems best with a coveted wooden pink flamingo.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

Extravagant Mardi Gras house floats have popped up all around New Orleans, but don’t think Baton Rouge has been left out of the house float hunting fun. A new official map is here to help locate all the best floats in the area and even across the country.

As hundreds of houses across the state are decorated to celebrate the Carnival spirit, the Krewe of House Floats created an giant map with all the Krewe’s house floats to help locate them a little easier.

The map, live on the krewe’s website as of Feb. 1, shows house floats from the 39 sub-krewes dotting New Orleans, several states and even a few other countries. There are house floats everywhere - Alaska, Australia, United Arab Emirates, London and beyond.

Ten houses in or around the Baton Rouge area are featured in the krewe's map, all a part of the Mardi Grad Comes Home krewe.

The map lists the house float name, the address, the sub-krewe and the optimal viewing time. Organizers remind people not to crowd when viewing the homes in an effort to keep everyone safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's the official map from the Krewe of House Floats (view on Google Maps):

