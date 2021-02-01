Extravagant Mardi Gras house floats have popped up all around New Orleans, but don’t think Baton Rouge has been left out of the house float hunting fun. A new official map is here to help locate all the best floats in the area and even across the country.
As hundreds of houses across the state are decorated to celebrate the Carnival spirit, the Krewe of House Floats created an giant map with all the Krewe’s house floats to help locate them a little easier.
The map, live on the krewe’s website as of Feb. 1, shows house floats from the 39 sub-krewes dotting New Orleans, several states and even a few other countries. There are house floats everywhere - Alaska, Australia, United Arab Emirates, London and beyond.
Ten houses in or around the Baton Rouge area are featured in the krewe's map, all a part of the Mardi Grad Comes Home krewe.
The map lists the house float name, the address, the sub-krewe and the optimal viewing time. Organizers remind people not to crowd when viewing the homes in an effort to keep everyone safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
Here's the official map from the Krewe of House Floats (view on Google Maps):
Staff writer Doug MacCash contributed to this story.