Somewhere along the way, Rinker Buck decided to live his adulthood differently. His 2015 book "The Oregon Trail" chronicled his epic 2011 journey along the route in a covered wagon.
In 2016, Buck decided to use centuries-old historical records and build a wooden flatboat he called "Patience" and float 2,000 miles down the Mississippi River on a four-month adventure. His new book about the adventure, titled "Life on the Mississippi," will be released Tuesday. The book is published by Avid Reader Press (a division of Simon and Schuster) and is priced at $32.50.
"The whole idea of throwing everything practical in your life away and setting off downstream in a wooden boat you built yourself — and we didn’t have a supply boat following up or caterers meeting us — is pretty damn romantic and a lot of fun," Buck said in a conversation with The Advocate. Here, he answers more questions about his grand adventure down the Mississippi, which ended with stops in Baton Rouge and New Orleans.
You open the book by referring to “suffering from a Huck Finn complex.” Did the adventure scratch that itch?
Like the great novel, you think you’re going to go off and have this extraordinary adventure. What happens, of course, when you get out there, like Huck and Jim, there are wonderful moments and there are attacks on the boat. Reality comes in and exposes some evil and some other things.
You talk a lot about the romance of the adventure. How romantic did the trip end up being?
Turned out to be romantic in that the Ohio and Mississippi offered plenty of beauty. Pulling the boat up to a remote area and tying the boat to a tree, cooking on the boat — and seeing great towns was special. Places like New Madrid, Missouri, a beautiful river town, and so many more. Looking into their history and discovering why this beautiful architecture appears along the river was wonderful.
Natchez, Mississippi, has got to be one of the most beautiful cities ever. The irony of Natchez is that, and maybe this is a Northern bias, but I had never heard of it. For me, it was a hidden gem. Even people who live in the South don’t know what a treasure Natchez is. It has a huge amount of romance and a huge amount of challenge, too.
What was your big takeaway from the trip?
The irony of the South — the goodness and the viciousness.
We would meet guys on the river, agriculture folks, who would have gas for us, and sometimes wouldn’t let us pay. … White guys were really worried about us with regards to inner-city youths down river, with one asking, “What kind of weapons are you carrying?”
When we told him we weren’t carrying weapons, he couldn’t believe it.
Then, when we got to Baton Rouge, we met Black kids who came down and wanted to see what our boat was about. They couldn’t have been cooler kids — and they too asked about what kind of guns we had. “Them Cajuns down there are going to kill you,” they said.
Two entirely bifurcated cultures.
We had a lot of kids wandering down the river, collecting bottles, doing a lot of fishing, go back to their neighborhoods and selling the fish. What I realized about it is you have a lot of time to contemplate what happened when you’re going slow down the river. You have a lot of time to ponder and reflect on things. It’s not about guns — it’s about fear. Americans fear a lot of things they shouldn’t fear. It gave me a new insight into the Second Amendment battle.
What were some of the highlights of the trip?
The narrative and structural demands of a book mean that you don’t get to include everything and even some of your great experiences in a place may not fit into the structure of the book.
In Memphis, we went to a Black church. We stayed a few days and met these wonderful river guides. They take youth groups out on kayaks and canoes. There are still people making money on the river. I would have liked to have written about more of that. The list of things you’d like to include in the book is as long as the things you included.
We stayed overnight in Baton Rouge and met people who helped us find a place to dock in New Orleans.
How did you meet the people who ended up being your crew and making part of the trip with you?
Some people were serendipitous. Some were not good and some were great.
My friend Danny Corjulo, a major character in the book, is a friend. We fix things. He has a full-time job in Connecticut. He would come along for two weeks and then fly home and then meet me down the river for another two weeks on the river.
We picked up Jamie Buckley along the way. He works at Amazon for six months and then does adventures the other six months of the year. He hiked the Appalachian Trial and more. We met him in Greenville (Mississippi) and he joined us in Vicksburg (Mississippi). He was kayaking the entire Mississippi. We became great friends.
So, you see, we just picked up people along the way. At some point, you just have to go. You can’t over plan. I did the same thing with the Oregon Trail trip.
Did you have any women crew members?
Two women, Cynthia Lee and Debra Satterfield, were first-class crew members. They allowed me to rest while they handled the boat alone.
Some of the guys we had with us for a bit said you don’t want to have women on the boat — they use too much water. That night, with each plate I washed, I had Danny dump five buckets of water on it. I would say, “Just getting in touch with my girl.”
Can you identify the most beautiful spot of the trip?
The single most beautiful spot — Tamm Bend, just below the Caruthersville, Missouri, area. The fall migration was under way. Literally 10,000 American white pelicans were on the bend — it was a spectacularly beautiful day. These American white pelicans took off by the thousands.
What did you do after you got to New Orleans and had finished the trip?
I stayed in New Orleans for about six weeks. It ended up that I broke both of my wrists on the trip (including when a line broke in a thunderstorm in a violent, stormy night and when a bow of a tree knocked him down.) The second break was more severe.
I passed out a couple times from pain. In New Orleans, we parked at Audubon Park for a month. People came down to see the boat and invited us over for dinner.
I met a wonderful couple who bought a beautiful house in the Lower 9th Ward after Katrina and melted into the community. I didn’t want to go all the way back North.
So where did you go?
I had met people I wanted to go back and interview. I found a farm to rent on the Tennessee River that was centrally located. I had planned to stay there for a couple of years as a central spot to be able to talk to people from all along the trip. Then, COVID came along. I got trapped. I ended up living in Tennessee for five years (In Etheridge, Tennessee, 45 minutes north of Florence, Alabama).
My time there ended up leading me to another book, which I haven’t started it yet. The trip inadvertently led me to a long sojourn in the South and I had a ball living there. It was great to get away from your life and live something new.