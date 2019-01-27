Leibel Mangel, a combat veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces, will speak at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at LSU's French House on Highland Road.
Mangel will share his story of leaving his home and family in Cincinnati at age 19 to enlist in the Israel Defense Forces, according to a news release from Chabad of Baton Rouge, which is sponsoring his appearance.
Mangel, the son of a rabbi and the grandson of one of the youngest survivors of Auschwitz, served as a machine-gunner in the Kfir Brigade, where he took part in numerous high profile anti-terror operations, including the tragic discovery of the bodies of three teenage boys who were kidnapped from Gush Etzion in 2014, the release says.
Mangel, the recipient of a 2017 Jewish People’s Choice Award, has used his story and experiences to continue his service by fighting for Israel in both mainstream and social media and in cities throughout the country.
His talk, "Auschwitz to the IDF," is free to LSU and high school students. For others, tickets are $18 are at Chabadbr.com/lecture.