The Baton Rouge Association of Fundraising Professionals celebrated National Philanthropy Day by honoring 17 individuals and two organizations at a Nov. 6 luncheon at the Renaissance. The stories of why they were in the spotlight were awe-inspiring, as were several of the acceptance speeches.
Richard and Susan Lipsey received the Spirit of Giving Award, and no one was surprised when Richard asked the executive directors and development directors of the city’s various nonprofits to stand so they could be thanked for their dedication and hard work. The Lipseys, along with daughters Wendy Lipsey and Laurie Aronson and grandchildren Luke Shiroda and Marla and Anna Aronson, support numerous organizations, especially the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, which nominated this dynamic couple.
Likewise, John Turner, recipient of the Outstanding Philanthropist Award with partner Jerry Fischer, thanked his parents, Sue Turner and the late Bert Turner, for instilling the importance of service; and siblings Robert Turner Jr., Thomas Turner, Suzanne Turner and Moo Svendson for their support and the employees of Turner Industries for their hard work.
Other award recipients included: Outstanding Philanthropic Foundation — Carole and Charlie Lamar with the Charles Lamar Family Foundation, nominated by the Stand for Children Leadership Center; Outstanding Volunteer Fundraisers — Diane and Johnny Tate, nominated by the Baton Rouge Symphony (whose concert was their first date); Outstanding Professional Fundraiser — Danielle Mack, senior development director at Mary Bird Perkins; Outstanding Leadership in Corporate Philanthropy — Rubicon, nominated by Mary Bird Perkins and represented by Sherrie Kinamore; Outstanding Philanthropic Service Organization — Mid City Redevelopment Alliance, represented by Executive Director Samuel Sanders and board Chairman Rex Cabaniss; Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy — the students of St. Joseph’s Academy, nominated by Mary Bird Perkins and represented by President Jan Breen and Student Council President Anna Marie Couhig; and Legacy Award — Rick Rauch, nominated by the LSU Foundation.
The late Dudley Coates, represented by wife Beverly and daughter Holly, also received the Legacy Award for his efforts on behalf of Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area.
It’s not given out every year, but this year the AFP Board of Directors Award went to the founders of the Knock Knock Children’s Museum for their 15-year mission to make the museum a reality. Those dedicated and determined women are Kelli Stevens, Cricket Gordon, Aza Bowlin, Staci Duhé, Kelli Harton and Cate Heroman.
Dan Borné served as emcee for the event, which was chaired by Laurie Adams and Kristy Mays. Committee members included Tammy Abshire, Kacie Bizot, Claire Davis, Aimée Frierson, Jeff Hale, Patricia Lemoine, Harriett Pooler, Judith Roberson, Angela Schifani and Audrey Shields.
Distinguished Citizen
Later that evening the Boy Scouts of America Istrouma Area Council honored Donna Britt with its inaugural Distinguished Citizen Award. The beloved former WAFB news anchor was recognized for her dedication to the council and its Scouts. Among the guests at the Crowne Plaza event were John Turner and Jerry Fischer, who assisted Louie Ballard, Donna and husband Mark Ballard’s son, by funding a portion of his Eagle Scout project.
Co-worker Jay Grymes, himself an Eagle Scout, shared his thoughts on Donna, noting she worked at WAFB for 37 years. "That’s unheard of in this industry but I can promise you that Donna’s public service role is more important to her than being a TV personality,” he said.
On hand for the honor were state Rep. Paula Davis, who served as the night’s emcee; Eagle Scouts state Rep. Franklin Foil, Darrell Ourso, Frank McArthur and Michael Hooper, the council’s current board chairman; and Bill Covington, who serves as district chairman.
Fête des Fidèles
The Fête des Fidéles luncheon on Nov. 10 at the L’Auberge Event Center, hosted by the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University, celebrated the 95th anniversary of the founding of the school, which started out as a nursing school for Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.
Steven Nathanson, who serves on the board of the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, received the Franciscan Impact Award, the most prestigious of awards given.
The celebration also honored several of the school’s alumni. The Rising Star Alumni Award was presented to Sarah Deyo, director of the university's physician assistant program; and Taylor Bush, who works at Dallas’ Parkland Hospital in its inpatient rehab unit. Her award was accepted by dad Van Bush.
The Distinguished Alumni Award went to Andrea Normand, who served as a nurse at the Lake for 48 years, most of them in the emergency room.
WBRZ’s John Pastorek served as emcee for the luncheon, which was chaired by Ginger Miller and Judith Roberson. Assisting were committee members Sister Martha Ann Abshire, Elaine Crowe, Dianna Dunaway, Virginia Engholm, Camilla Ford, Dolores Gremillion, Fay Heroman, Aimée Howard, Stachia Marioneaux, Kimberly Melancon, Lynn Murphy, Erin Rabalais, Margaret Rome, Emily Winter and Sabrina Wood-Easterly.
Star Dancers
A group that is stepping up to do great things is the 2019 Star Dancers for Dancing for Big Buddy. They were introduced at a Nov. 9 announcement get-together at the LSU gymnastics training facility — gymnastics coach D-D Breaux is serving as honorary co-chairwoman. The 13th annual “FUNdraiser” takes place April 28 at LSU’s Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Next year's star dancers are Brandon Barker, Sara Fautheree, Lauren Fowler, Brad Grundmeyer, Brandi B. Harris, Cate Heroman, Tina Holland, Aaron Lambert, Sherry Mockler, Larry Munson, Namisha Patel-Vasanji and Vishal Vasanji, Chris and Trula Remson, Scott Taylor, Rae Vasquez and Michael Valluzzo.
Making sure they know their steps are dance professionals Dwight Bell, Claire Broyles, Joann Chustz, Britt Dawson, Adam Gilbert, Jerisse Grantham, Reginald Jackson, River Peterson, Van Vo, Avery Tate and Leonard Augustus, who is also serving as co-chairman of the event with Monique Scott-Spaulding. I’ll be back on the judges’ podium and I promise you it’ll be a night to remember, so get your tickets ASAP at dancingforbigbuddy.com.
‘Voo Doo Too Doo’
From LSU, I headed over to Bocage and the home of Laura and Ben Oubre for the Krewe of Artemis Gris Gris Girls’ “Voo Doo Too Doo” float party fêteing this season’s Mardi Gras royalty — Queen Elise Lalonde and King Jake Henderson, and royal maids Abby Blaize and Leanne Livingston.
Aside from the royals and hosts, I got to visit with Marci and Charles Blaize, Jimmy Lalonde, Melanie and André Uzee and colleague Jennifer Brown and fiancé Steve Owen.
Trianon
Nov. 8 was a jam-packed day, starting with Trianon’s annual Holiday Event at L’Auberge. This group of go-getter women serve as a fundraising arm for the ARC of Baton Rouge. Welcoming the sold-out crowd was President Carroll Benedetto, who took a moment to remember the last of the founding members, Polly Williams, who passed away a few months ago.
Aside from the opportunity to purchase a loaf of the famous Trianon bread and sip a cup of its equally famous milk punch, guests could bid on a number of enticing items in the silent auction and try on some of the outfits by Cabbie showcased in the luncheon's fashion show. Among the members strutting their stuff on the runway were Yvonne Crew, Sandra Fox, Christy Harelson and Ann Suire.
Red Rooster Bash
My final stop of the evening was LSU’s Rural Life Museum, whose Friends group was hosting its annual Red Rooster Bash. Naturally, Corinne Cook was at the entrance serving up the famous Red Rooster punch — the perfect way to start the celebration.
Gail Gaiennie introduced me to her “best friend since third-grade,” Charlotte DeFrances McCloud, sister of museum docent Elaine Ellis, as well as to Sept Brown, daughter of longtime museum docent Evelyn Brown, who was unable to make the festivities. There were also visits with Kathleen and Vic Howell, Phillip Cancelleri, Laura Lindsey, Joanne Roberts, Bill Lee, Brandon Parlange, Janie and Chet Coles, Roy Powell Davis, Linda Lightfoot, Madelyn Carroll and staff members extraordinaire Elizabeth McInnis and Molly Sanchez.
Les Liseuses
On Nov. 7, I had a great time sharing tales from 25 years of party hopping with members of the Les Liseuses Book Club. Member Jean LaNasa rolled out the red carpet to her new home for the club’s monthly get-together. Unlike most book clubs, this group doesn’t read the same book. Instead, they act more like a library, with members sharing their favorite reads with each other.
Thank you to Jean, J’on Blumberg, President Delia Brown, Jennifer Anjier, Martha Bienvenu, Marilyn Carriere, Nancy Fontenot, Lynn Hatcher, Myrt Husband, Melanie Johnson, Joanna McPherson, Alice Martty, Jeanette Mladenka, Pam Ragusa, Grace Moore, Marlene Sheely, Laura Simpson, Joy Smith, Gay Town and Martha Weller for being so welcoming.
Quota
Later I joined members of Quota Club for their annual covered-dish Thanksgiving get-together at the home of Jean Gatz. Sweet hubby Les served as bartender while each member brought a favorite dish. They’ve been so gracious to include me all these years, so I contributed to the feast this year.
United Way
Earlier in the day, Capital Area United Way announced the expansion of its crisis intervention service accessed through the 2-1-1. The free, confidential hotline is now able to connect callers to mental health professionals and resources during crisis situations, including those with suicidal thoughts. Along with the option to talk to a certified counselor, callers can also text or securely live chat.
The 365-day, 24-hour service operates throughout Louisiana, including times of disaster. Since its soft launch last month, some 43,000 callers had been assisted. And while not designed for long-term services, there are often repeat callers. According to LaVondra Dobbs, CEO of Via Link, which mans the hotline for United Ways throughout the region, most of those are victims of domestic abuse and human trafficking who are able to access assistance through the secure live chat.
The program also includes the distribution of bracelets to high school students that provide the numbers and website needed for assistance.
“This is not the end-all, it’s just the beginning,” said United Way CEO George Bell.