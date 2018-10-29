Giving Quilt holds sewing day
The Giving Quilt held a sewing day to create quilt tops for service organizations on Sept. 29 at St. Paul Lutheran Church.
The event attracted sewers from Church Point to Thibodaux. The quilts were to benefit the local Baton Rouge Chapter of Quilts for Kids. Thirty-seven sewing volunteers attended the event and completed 28 quilt tops.
Quilts for Kids is also a nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming fabrics into beautiful quilts to comfort children facing serious illness, injury or trauma. Many area hospitals receive the quilts, and both youngsters and their families benefit from the comfort they bring. For information, contact Lisa Porche, mlisaporche@gmail.com. Its biennial quilt show will be held Feb. 22-23 at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center.
Sororities observe breast cancer awareness
Nu Gamma Omega and Gamma Eta Omega Chapters of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority observed Breast Cancer Awareness Day on Oct. 1 at Camphor Memorial UMC United Methodist Church.
Julia Moore, president of the Louisiana Coalition of African-American Breast Cancer Survivors, spoke about the importance of early detection and giving support to breast cancer survivors.
Chapter presidents and the Health and Wellness Committee chairwomen presented a donation to Moore for the coalition. The program ended with the lighting of candles in memory of the victims and in recognition of the survivors of breast cancer.
Gamma Eta Omega begins CAP program
Gamma Eta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority hosted its kickoff event for the College Admissions Process program on Oct. 6 at Southern University.
Chapter members welcomed the first cohort of high school seniors and their parents to the event, which included a program orientation and a financial aid workshop facilitated by Deborah Paul, scholarship and grant director, Louisiana Board of Regents and a chapter member.
CAP is a college readiness program providing assistance to students as they prepare college applications and helping guide them through the enrollment process.
Retirees hear LSU president
LSU President F. King Alexander gave a state-of-the-campus talk to the LSU Faculty and Staff Retirees Club on Oct. 15.
Alexander said that since state funding has stabilized, the university is able to move forward on retaining and hiring new faculty. Over the past several years, about 75 faculty were lost annually due to cutbacks. Long-awaited capital outlay projects such as a new library and science building also may begin.
“We’re attracting some of the brightest and best from other SEC schools,” said Alexander, noting that for years sister institutions were “poaching” from LSU. Now LSU is “poaching” from them.
Addressing the controversial “holistic” approach to admissions, Alexander explained that this method offers a broader, “deeper dive” into a prospective student’s potential for success at LSU beyond the ACT score. He noted the concept dates to a 2006 LSU faculty resolution and has been practiced by major institutions across the United States for years.
Barbara Aldrich, Martha Cedotal, Barbara Franke, Pat Lee and Leo Triche provided refreshments.
The LSU Retirees Club holds meetings, tours and social events through the academic year and is open to all retirees and their spouses. Contact lsu.faculty.staff.ret.club@gmail.com.
St. Jude fundraiser speaks to Lagniappe
Madelyn Rivera from ALSAC, the local St. Jude Children's hospital fundraising arm, spoke on Oct. 15 to the GFWC Lagniappe Woman's Club at Broadmoor United Methodist Church.
Rivera talked about the need for funds for the hospital to continue to treat children with cancer at no cost to the family for treatment, housing, food and transportation.
Membership Chairwoman Loraine Skidmore initiated new members Sally Duet, Sally Ann Martin and Virginia McDonald. Former member Gladys Beard was a guest.
Hostesses were Marge Schroth and Lynn Golda. Members wished a happy birthday to Anke Marks, Pat Quartararo and Dawn Tisdale.
District official visits Baton Rouge Altrusa
Altrusa District Four Gov.-elect Suzanne Allred attended the Oct. 15 meeting of Altrusa International of Baton Rouge at Drusilla Seafood Restaurant.
Sue Gibson, of Boaz, Alabama, and Laura Gilliland, of the Red Stick Kiwanis Club, also were guests.
Membership Chairman Judy Stracener initiated new members Belinda Dumas and Diane White. Allred pinned the members and presented them with roses.
Service Chairman Amy Drago reported that the October service project was collecting toiletries, flip-flops, socks and bus tokens for the Iris Domestic Violence Center. Carolyn Robinson and Janie Starks reported that the Aurora Club, recently organized by Altrusa at The Dufrocq School, was signing up members. The Aurora Club is for students in fifth grade and above whose objective is to learn leadership skills and to volunteer in the community.
For information on Altrusa, contact Lynn Nettles, (225) 752-9246, or Didier, (225) 939-0460.
Chronologically Gifted hear aging expert
Lily Allen, an expert in geriatrics, spoke about ways to stay young at heart to the Chronologically Gifted and Talented at Broadmoor Presbyterian Church on Oct. 17.
The LSU professor and counselor suggested using the term “older person” rather than “elderly.” She said diet, exercise and attitude play in the aging process. For decades, she headed over 300 nursing homes in Connecticut.
Von Raybon catered the fried catfish luncheon. The Rev. Barrett Ingram said the invocation. Assisting Annabelle Armstrong, who presided, were Marion Forbes, Cathy McRae, Ellen Snyder and Barbara Long.
Healing arts program topic for Art League
Laura Gaddy, survivorship program coordinator at Mary Bird Perkins — Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center, spoke about the healing arts program at the new Breast & Gyn Cancer Pavilion when the Baton Rouge Art League met Oct. 17 at the LSU Rural Life Museum.
Gaddy's role is to develop, plan and implement a wide range of mindfulness-based programs for cancer patients and their families.
President Rita Wallace welcomed new members Nora Adams, Marylyn Daniel, Scharla Kaiser and Janelle Welchel.
For information on the Baton Rouge Art League, visit batonrougeartleague.org.
