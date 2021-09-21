When 49 Afghan refugees arrive in Baton Rouge in the coming days, Catholic Charities hopes people will be ready to welcome them.
The ministry arm of the Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge will be helping the refugees establish new lives here after fleeing their homeland following its Aug. 15 takeover by the Taliban. Efforts to find housing and employment have begun, but more help is needed, said David Aguillard, Catholic Charities executive director.
Louisiana will receive a total of 59 Afghan refugees, the other 10 resettling in New Orleans.
Although federally designated refugees usually get eight months of government benefits, those coming in from Afghanistan have been promised 90 days, Aguillard said. Regardless of whether benefits are extended, he invites people to offer their support for Baton Rouge’s newest residents.
“We are certainly here to support them any way we can,” he said. “It’s the role of the volunteer to form relationships and friendships sometimes that last for years.”
Volunteer opportunities include mentoring a refugee family or individual to show them how to navigate life in Baton Rouge, helping them with job applications and other employment skills, donating furniture or organizing a furniture drive and offering low-cost or free accommodations.
Translators also may be needed, said Catherine Weidert, Catholic Charities communications coordinator. The most common languages in Afghanistan are Dari and Pashto
Volunteers can sign up at ccdiobr.org/AfghanRefugees/.
The refugees make up about a dozen families, Weidert said. They were accepted as refugees because they assisted American military forces during its nearly 20-year mission in Afghanistan following the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.
“They risked their lives and their family members’ lives to protect American lives,” Aguillard said. “Some of the most passionate advocates we have to assist refugees are veterans in this city who have reached out to us with very powerful stories and shared with us what the Afghans did for them, and they feel that they owe it back to the Afghans and want to know how they can help.”
The refugees have been housed at U.S. military bases since escaping Afghanistan, Aguillard said. All have been vaccinated for COVID and have received every other vaccination required of those traveling to the United States from other countries.
Catholic Charities has helped relocate refugees since accepting those escaping Cuba in 1960.
“I understand that people have concerns about refugees in general and specifically refugees from a Muslim country,” Aguillard said. “We have never had any issue from any refugee from any country, especially those that have helped out troops in the Middle East. We have settled them before from Afghanistan and Iraq.